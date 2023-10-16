Justice Secretary to take ‘decisive action’ over indefinite prison sentences

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Justice Secretary to take ‘decisive action’ over indefinite prison sentences

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk (Lucy North/PA)
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk (Lucy North/PA)

The Justice Secretary has said he will take “decisive action” to address indefinite prison sentences, which he described as a “stain on our justice system”.

In the Commons, Alex Chalk confirmed the Government’s plans to free up prison space by deporting more foreign criminals, transitioning away from short sentences in favour of community punishments and reviewing the now-abolished Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences.

His comments come as capacity in the prison estate has come under serious pressure, with concerns in recent days that a lack of space could see sentencing delayed in some cases.

In relation to IPP sentences, the Justice Secretary said he would look “at options to curtail the licence period”, but insisted “this will not compromise public safety”.

IPP sentences were introduced in 2005 to prevent serious offenders who did not warrant a life sentence being released when they still posed a danger to the public.

Despite being scrapped in 2012, nearly 3,000 criminals remain behind bars after being given such a sentence.

Mr Chalk told MPs: “We will take decisive action to address sentences of imprisonment for public protection.

“We have put a stop to these discredited sentences a decade ago, but it is true that there remain around 3,000 IPP prisoners in custody despite their original tariff expiring years ago.

“IPPs are a stain on our justice system, so I am looking at options to curtail the licence period to restore greater proportionality to IPP sentences in line with recommendation eight of the Justice Select Committee’s report, and I will come back to the House in due course.

“This will not compromise public safety. Those found by the parole board to pose a risk to the public will not be released.”

Elsewhere in his statement, Mr Chalk said the Government would use the powers it has to allow the prison service to let some prisoners out of jail up to 18 days early to ease overcrowding.

However, he said this will not apply to “anyone serving a life sentence, anyone serving an extended determinate sentence, anyone serving a sentence for an offence of particular concern, anyone convicted of a serious violence offence, anyone convicted of terrorism, [and] anyone convicted of a sex offence”.

The Justice Secretary added that releases would only be made under certain conditions, including electronic tagging and attending appointments, and that a breach could lead to “recall to custody for the entire second half of the sentence”.

He also confirmed the Government is intensifying efforts to deport foreign prisoners more promptly, that it would legislate to allow prisoners to be held in overseas prisons and review the incentives around early guilty pleas.

On plans to build more prison places, he announced up to £400 million for more prison places and that 35,000 cells will be refurbished across the estate to bring them up to modern standards.

Shadow Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (Peter Byrne/PA)
Shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood (Peter Byrne/PA)

Responding to his statement, shadow justice secretary Shabana Mahmood said: “Not one word of apology to the British public for failing in the first duty of Government, and that is to keep our citizens safe.

“As everybody knows, the first stage of rehabilitation is to acknowledge your mistakes and make a sincere apology to those affected and let down by your actions or in his case inaction and his failure to do so today is utterly inexcusable.

“It is a damning indictment of this Government’s collective failure. Our prisons are completely full. We have been sounding the alarm for many years now, as overcrowding has skyrocketed.”