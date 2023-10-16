Andrew Bridgen reports fellow MP to Commons authority for alleged slap on head

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Andrew Bridgen reports fellow MP to Commons authority for alleged slap on head

By Press Association
Former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has reported fellow MP Crispin Blunt to the parliamentary authorities (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Former Tory MP Andrew Bridgen has reported fellow MP Crispin Blunt to the parliamentary authorities (Beresford Hodge/PA)

Andrew Bridgen has reported a fellow MP to parliamentary authorities for allegedly slapping him on the back of the head and calling him a “bastard”.

Mr Bridgen, who joined the Reclaim Party after being kicked out of the Conservatives, demanded that Tory Crispin Blunt apologises for the “chop” in Parliament on Monday.

Parliamentary officials confirmed they were aware of the incident in the atrium of Portcullis House and said the Commons authorities and the whips’ office were dealing with it.

Mr Blunt, a former minister who represents Reigate, has not responded to requests for comment.

Mr Bridgen, the MP for North West Leicestershire, who said he was not injured in the incident, claimed there was a “number of witnesses” who saw the incident and they had spoken to Parliament’s authorities after he reported it to security.

He told the PA news agency: “I was sitting at one of the round tables in Portcullis House and he went by the back of me and hit me on the back of the head with his hand and said, ‘You’re a bastard’ and then legged it off.

“I was just completely shocked. That’s not the behaviour you would expect from a Member of Parliament.

“I’m asking for an apology, it’s just unbelievable behaviour.”

Mr Bridgen believed that the incident was “completely unprovoked”, apart from him having questioned to a newspaper why he had the whip removed by the Tories but Mr Blunt has not for past comments about Hamas.

A parliamentary spokesman said: “The Behaviour Code makes clear the standards of behaviour expected of everyone in Parliament – whether MPs, staff, Members’ staff, members of the House of Lords, press, contractors or visitors.

“There is zero tolerance for abuse or harassment.”