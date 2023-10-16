Youngest MP Keir Mather hits out at ‘pitting generations against each other’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Youngest MP Keir Mather hits out at ‘pitting generations against each other’

By Press Association
Newly elected MP for Selby and Ainsty, Keir Mather, swearing the oath of allegiance to the King (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)
Newly elected MP for Selby and Ainsty, Keir Mather, swearing the oath of allegiance to the King (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

Parliament’s youngest MP has hit out at “divisive politics that seeks to pit one generation against the other” in his first speech to Parliament.

Keir Mather, 25, also drew attention to the fact he was born in 1998, a year after the last Labour government came to power in his maiden speech in the House of Commons.

Mr Mather, who takes up the unofficial title of “Baby of the House” – because he is currently the youngest MP, was flanked by other recently elected Labour MPs as he made his speech.

New MPs take Commons seats
Keir Mather shaking hands with the Speaker of The House Sir Lindsay Hoyle (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

Among his colleagues was Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP Michael Shanks, who sat on the green benches for Mr Mather’s speech on Monday night after taking his oath of allegiance earlier the same day, his first in Parliament.

To laughter from across the Commons, Selby and Ainsty MP Mr Mather said: “I am the first Member of Parliament to have been born after the last Labour government took power in 1997 and I know some members may want to close their ears at that fact.”

He added: “But it does means I have grown up in a world destabilised by the technological revolution, climate crisis, and war, and I will live through a century of unparalleled global upheaval.

“In the face of these challenges myself and other young people believe that Britain has a duty to become a leader again.”

Mr Mather also paid tribute to his electors, telling the Commons: “As I said on the night of my election, I hope to be a representative of that power of young people to make a difference. But we won’t do it alone.

“I was sent to this place by a constituency that is older than the national average but who put their faith in me to defend their interests, and that is because in spite of the divisive politics that seeks to pit one generation against the other, in Selby and Ainsty we share our ambitions for our community and our country, and are committed to realising them together.”