UK economy in ‘horrible’ bind with no room for tax cuts as recession looms – IFS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK economy in ‘horrible’ bind with no room for tax cuts as recession looms – IFS

By Press Association
The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that Britain will slump into a ‘moderate’ recession in the first half of 2024 as borrowing costs stay elevated (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Institute for Fiscal Studies warned that Britain will slump into a ‘moderate’ recession in the first half of 2024 as borrowing costs stay elevated (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The UK economy is in a “horrible fiscal bind” as it heads for recession and with no room to cut taxes or increase public spending amid mounting political pressure on the Chancellor to do so, according to a report.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) warned in its latest Green Budget that Britain will slump into a “moderate” recession in the first half of 2024 as borrowing costs stay elevated.

The report, funded by the Nuffield Foundation and using economic forecasting by Citi, analysed the challenges facing the Chancellor ahead of his autumn statement.

The IFS said there was little toom for tax cuts “any time soon”, based on the state of the nation’s public finances.

Taxes in the UK are heading to their highest level and tight public spending plans mean the Government is set to rake in the biggest surplus – meaning revenues above non-interest spending – in decades.

Government borrowing is also set to be around £20 billion lower this year than the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted in March.

But debt levels have soared as borrowing costs have gone up, and the inflation rate remains above target.

The UK is also expected to fall into a recession at the start of 2024 that lasts for nine months, according to analysis by Citi.

A recession is defined as two or more quarters of negative economic growth.

It forecasts gross domestic product (GDP) to fall by 0.7% over 2024 due to weak corporate margins and higher interest rates.

Health and care visa
The IFS said the Chancellor is not in a position to increase public spending despite pressure to improve services such as the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)

“We are in a horrible fiscal bind,” said Paul Johnson, the IFS’s director.

“The price of our high levels of indebtedness, failure to stimulate growth, and high borrowing costs is likely to be a protracted period of high taxes and tight spending.”

But the Government could come under pressure to increase public spending by more than planned, the IFS cautioned.

Beyond March 2025, there are likely to be real-terms cuts to the day-to-day budgets of many governmental departments and falling spending on investment in public services, the report said.

It comes despite growing pressure to improve services such as the NHS and commitments to spending in some areas such as defence and childcare.

In better news for the Government, the UK’s Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is expected to drop to around 4.3% by the end of the year – meaning the Prime Minister would meet his pledge to halve inflation by the end of December.

Cryptocurrency payments
The Bank of England faces the challenge of bringing down inflation (Aaron Chown/PA)

And interest rates are forecast to remain above 5% until mid-2024, when the Bank of England could begin steadily cutting rates.

But the Bank faces its own challenge of bringing down inflation while avoiding a recession worsened by squeezed budgets, according to the IFS.

It said: “The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may want to wait for firm evidence of disinflation before it considers cutting rates.

“But by that point it might be too late and the result could be a deep recession.”

Benjamin Nabarro, chief UK economist at Citi, said: “With activity already beginning to slow, and the labour market also showing tentative signs of loosening, most of these effects still lie ahead.”

He added: “The lesson of the 1970s was to hold rates tight until you can see the ‘whites in the eyes’ of disinflation. In a highly financialised, debt-driven economy, that may turn out to be only half the story.”

The Government said it was on track to get debt falling and it would not be deterred by changes to economic growth, inflation and interest rates.

A Treasury spokesman said: “After we stepped into support families and businesses during the pandemic, Putin’s invasion pushed up inflation and interest rates – meaning we spent twice as much on servicing our debt last year as the year before.

“Contrary to previous reporting, the UK’s growth projections have recently been dramatically upgraded with the IMF confirming that the UK will grow faster than Germany, France and Italy in the long term, as well as being the fastest major European economy to recover from the pandemic.

“We must stick to our plan that we are delivering to halve inflation, which will help unlock sustainable growth, support families with the cost of living and get debt falling.”

Mr Hunt is due to present the 2023 autumn statement to Parliament on November 22, alongside an economic and fiscal forecast put together by the OBR.