Britain doing ‘everything’ to secure return of hostages held by Hamas – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Britain doing ‘everything’ to secure return of hostages held by Hamas – minister

By Press Association
Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell has said Britain is doing ‘everything’ possible to save the British hostages being held by Hamas (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell has said Britain is doing ‘everything’ possible to save the British hostages being held by Hamas (Ariel Schalit/AP)

Britain is doing “everything” possible to save the up to 10 British hostages being held by Hamas, a Foreign Office minister has vowed.

Andrew Mitchell said the Government is “extremely concerned about the fate and the state” of the missing Britons after six citizens were confirmed to have died in the attack on Israel.

He also said Israel has a “moral” responsibility to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on which hopes had been pinned remains closed.

Two sisters, Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, are among the 10 British citizens who have been reported as missing after last weekend’s attack by Hamas.

Mr Mitchell said he does not know where the two sisters or the others are but promised the Government is working flat out to ensure they are found.

“We don’t know where they are and we are thinking of them all the time. And of course we are strongly supporting the attempt by Israel to find them and release them,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“The British Government will do everything we possibly can to get them back, as soon as we possibly can.

“We mourn the six British hostages we know who have died and we are extremely concerned about the fate and the state of the other 10.”

ISRAEL Gaza
(PA Graphics)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Commons on Monday that he fears some of the missing are dead as he called for the immediate release of the around 200 hostages.

Mr Mitchell told Sky News: “We pray that they are alive.”

He was unable to elaborate on the efforts to secure their release, but insisted to LBC: “The entire resources of the British Government are involved in doing everything we can to get our citizens back.”