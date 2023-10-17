Faith leaders urge communities to ‘stand together’ against hatred

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Faith leaders urge communities to ‘stand together’ against hatred

By Press Association
From left: Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Sheikh Ibrahim Mogra make a statement at Lambeth Palace in London (Doug Peters/PA)
Faith leaders including the Archbishop of Canterbury have urged communities across the country to “stand together” against hatred, amid a rise in reported antisemitic attacks and hate crimes in the UK.

Justin Welby, Sheikh Ibrahim Mogra and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg delivered a joint statement of solidarity at Lambeth Palace amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Mr Welby said the faith leaders were speaking alongside each other on Tuesday morning to “stand together against any form of hatred or violence against Jewish people or any other community”.

He added: “We cannot allow the seeds of hatred and prejudice to be sown afresh in our communities. And at this time especially, we cannot allow the cancer of antisemitism to spread in our nation.”

Mr Welby welcomed the “solidarity” shown by Sheikh Ibrahim Mogra and Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg and said they “speak for their own communities and networks, and not for any others, but they speak out of their particular friendship, as a Muslim, and as a Jew”.

From left: Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and Sheikh Ibrahim Mogra make a statement at Lambeth Palace in London
Sheikh Mogra, a scholar and imam from Leicester, said it was “deplorable and wrong” that the Jewish community in the UK has been the target of hate crimes.

He said it is “unacceptable” that synagogues and Jewish centres have been targeted and called on “all fellow citizens to stand up and speak out against all and every form of hate”.

The former assistant secretary-general of the Muslim Council of Britain said: “British Muslims and Jews have much in common and there are many personal ties between us.

“We have celebrated happy times together and stood together in solidarity during difficult and challenging times.

“We have, and will sometimes be on opposite sides, but we live together as neighbours in peace and harmony, disagreeing with each other respectfully without resorting to hate or violence.”

Rabbi Wittenberg, Senior Rabbi of Masorti Judaism UK, said Sheikh Mogra’s solidarity in speaking out against antisemitism “means a great deal” amid “a five-fold rise in incidents of antisemitism” over the last week.

He said the Jewish community has “long condemned and continues to condemn all racism directed against Muslims, from whatever source”.

The Rabbi of the New North London Synagogue said: “As leaders in the British Jewish and Muslim communities we affirm the importance of maintaining our relationships even and especially in troubled times.

“We have so much in common; there are many friendships between us and we have stood together through both peaceful and challenging days.”

Rabbi Wittenberg added: “We will sometimes have different loyalties, yet it is essential that we live together across the United Kingdom as neighbours and fellow citizens in peace and with respect.”