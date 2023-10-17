Conversion therapy ban legislation needed in King’s speech, says watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conversion therapy ban legislation needed in King’s speech, says watchdog

By Press Association
The equalities watchdog has written to a Government minister to say that ‘legislation to ban harmful conversion practices is needed’ (Mike Egerton/PA)
Legislation to ban “harmful conversion practices” must be included in the King’s Speech next month, the equalities watchdog has said.

Campaigners have repeatedly called for conversion therapy – which seeks to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity – to be outlawed, saying it has “ruined” lives with its attempts “cure” LGBT+ people of being themselves.

But there have been years of delays and U-turns, with the Government saying in January this year that it would “shortly” publish a draft Bill.

Now, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has written to women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, insisting legislation to ban conversion therapy “is needed”.

Commission chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner wrote that the EHRC “position remains that legislation to ban harmful conversion practices is needed, and that thorough and detailed scrutiny remains imperative to ensure that any ban is fully effective in protecting people with the protected characteristics of sexual orientation and gender reassignment from harm, while avoiding any unintended consequences.

“As such, I hope to see this legislation in the forthcoming King’s Speech. We of course remain happy to engage and provide advice if required on the equality and human rights implications of any proposals.”

Kemi Badenoch
The EHRC has written to women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch to press for legislation (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Baroness Falkner acknowledged it is a “complex and sensitive area with the potential to have wide-ranging impacts” and therefore said any legislation should be “carefully considered to ensure it uses clear terminology and definitions, and is proportionate and evidence-based”.

Theresa May’s government first vowed to ban conversion practices in July 2018.

On initially announcing a consultation into the conversion therapy ban, the “universal” proposals were intended to protect all LGBT+ people.

But in March 2022, then-prime minister Boris Johnson dramatically dropped plans for legislation, later defending a decision not to include trans people by saying there were “complexities and sensitivities” to be worked through.

In January of this year, the Government said it would ban conversion therapy for “everyone”, including transgender people.

The King’s Speech is due to take place on November 7.

Earlier this month, the shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds said a “no loopholes” trans-inclusive ban on conversion therapy would be introduced under a Labour government.