SNP conference backs pledge to complete A9 dualling project as ‘priority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

SNP conference backs pledge to complete A9 dualling project as ‘priority’

By Press Association
The programme to dual the A9 is now not expected until after the Holyrood elections in 2026 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The programme to dual the A9 is now not expected until after the Holyrood elections in 2026 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Scottish Government minister said the SNP conference’s backing of a commitment to dual the A9 will show Highland constituents that promises have not been broken.

Delegates overwhelmingly backed a resolution put forward by the party’s Elgin branch reaffirming the party’s commitment to dual the road – and the A96 – as an “infrastructure priority”.

Ministers initially pledged to complete the project by 2025, however, First Minister Humza Yousaf previously conceded it would not be finished before the Holyrood elections in 2026.

But equalities minister – and Highland and Islands MSP – Emma Roddick told conference during a debate on the resolution that the controversy around the delay was “creating division where none exists”.

Scottish Parliamentary Elections 2021
Emma Roddick said the resolution would reinstate confidence in the A9 being dualled (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She said the delay should not be blamed on the SNP’s partnership with the Scottish Greens in government, adding the discourse simply “weakens” the party.

“Some of us try to use this issue to break up the Scottish Government, to do away with the Bute House Agreement – and please do not make the mistake of thinking that people do this to strengthen us. It can only weaken us,” Ms Roddick said.

She added: “The Scottish Government is still committed to these projects, and I hope that today’s conference can reassure people that the wider SNP is.

MPs expenses
SNP MP Pete Wishart said he lived ‘cheek by jowl’ with the A9 (PA)

“It’s also about more than a road. This is about fulfilling a commitment made to the Highlands.

“There is real pain in the losses we have felt when we lose lives on that road. But there is also real pain in the perception, the belief, that there has been a broken promise.”

Pete Wishart, who is the party’s longest currently serving MP, said that as MP for Perth and Perthshire North, he had “lived cheek to jowl” on the road.

The A9 runs from just north of Stirling to Scrabster, near Thurso, in Caithness, providing a crucial link for the Highlands and Inverness to Scotland’s central belt.

The project aims to dual the 80-mile stretch that runs from Perth to Inverness.

He said: “I will take no lectures off anybody who is hoping to play political games with the dualling of the A9.

“We will get down to the business of fixing it.”

But he also urged the Scottish Government to produce a full timetable for when each section of the dualling would be complete.

He added: “I want that road to be made safe. I want that pledge that we gave to our constituents to be met.”