Farage blasts ‘totalitarian’ decision to ban GB News from Senedd TVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Farage blasts ‘totalitarian’ decision to ban GB News from Senedd TVs

By Press Association
The Senedd building in Cardiff Bay (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Senedd building in Cardiff Bay (Ben Birchall/PA)

Nigel Farage has hit out at a “totalitarian” decision after GB News was removed from the internal television system at the Welsh Parliament.

The GB News presenter and former Brexit Party leader joined Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies in condemning the move.

A spokesman for Elin Jones, the Senedd’s Llywydd – the presiding officer – said the channel was removed following a broadcast that was “contrary to our parliament’s values”.

Ceremonial opening of the Sixth Senedd
A spokesman for Llywydd Elin Jones said GB News had broadcast an item that was ‘contrary to our parliament’s values’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox was sacked by the channel earlier this month following comments he made on-air about a female journalist, including asking “who would want to shag that?”.

The decision to remove GB news will be considered by the Senedd’s cross-party commission at a later date, with the channel still available online.

The spokesman for Ms Jones said: “GB News has been removed from the Senedd’s internal television system following a recent broadcast that was deliberately offensive, demeaning to public debate and contrary to our parliament’s values.

“There are now several ongoing Ofcom investigations into the channel.

“The commission will discuss the issue at a future meeting, and staff and members who wish to view GB News will still be able to do so online in the Senedd.”

Bank account closures
Nigel Farage condemned the decision (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Davies said: “This is a disgraceful decision. It’s censorship. Pure and simple.”

Although the decision was taken by the Senedd, rather than Mark Drakeford’s government, Mr Farage hit out at Labour.

“This shows just how awful the Welsh Labour administration is,” he said. “They are totalitarian in their thinking and behaviour.

“Is this what lies in store for the whole of the UK under (Sir Keir) Starmer?”

Welsh Secretary David Davies also accused Mr Drakeford’s administration of imposing a “blanket ban” on the station on Senedd televisions, calling it an “appalling” move.

“Plurality of the media is crucial to ensure a functioning democracy,” he said.