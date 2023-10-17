Business is ‘antidote’ to MPs not making science-based decisions – Chris Packham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Business is ‘antidote’ to MPs not making science-based decisions – Chris Packham

By Press Association
Chris Packham said he was optimistic when it comes to businesses tackling climate change (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Chris Packham said he was optimistic when it comes to businesses tackling climate change (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Businesses are the antidote to politicians who are not making climate decisions based on science, Chris Packham said.

The broadcaster and naturalist, who recently sent a legal challenge to the Prime Minister over his decision to delay the phase-out of new gas boilers and petrol and diesel cars, said he was optimistic when it comes to businesses tackling climate change.

Speaking at the Times Earth Summit, Packham compared business leaders with politicians in Westminster.

He said: “Essentially what I see within businesses, because they are built on the need to succeed, they’re essentially underpinning that meritocracy and businesses that prosper are those which are better in one shape or form.

“That’s not to say they’re better in an environmental way, but they’re better in that form of business and those people who rise to the heads of those businesses or those industries are therefore people who are able.”

However, Packham said some contemporary politicians who have risen to the head of their field “haven’t fought their way there based on meritocracy”.

“What we’re after is making sure that our elected representatives represent us, and they make decisions based upon the best informed science when it comes to the environment, and that’s what they’re not doing now,” he said.

The broadcaster then argued that those who have risen to the head of a multinational company have a deep-rooted understanding of how to be successful and “probably have listened to all of the science”.

“That’s why they’re in that position and therefore I see business as an antidote when it comes to brave, bold leadership,” Packham said.

“Here are people who are empowered and have the capacity to make decisions which they can implement.

“Now as long as they can do that in a way which doesn’t harm their business too much – or they go out of business – or is counterproductive when it comes to the way that they look after their staff, and so on and so forth, then basically they are in a strong position.

“I do see significant optimism and hope by investing and encouraging, supporting industry and business.”