Quick sale of land acquired for HS2 ‘a mistake’, says infrastructure adviser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Quick sale of land acquired for HS2 ‘a mistake’, says infrastructure adviser

By Press Association
A Keep Out sign at the construction site for the HS2 project at Euston in London (Lucy North/PA)
A Keep Out sign at the construction site for the HS2 project at Euston in London (Lucy North/PA)

The Government’s independent adviser on infrastructure has called for a pause on the sale of land earmarked for the scrapped HS2 routes.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced earlier this month the axing of plans to extend HS2 beyond the West Midlands – to Crewe, Manchester and the East Midlands – to save money.

Under a process known as safeguarding, land on those routes was protected to stop conflicting developments taking place.

However in the wake of the Government’s decision, the Department for Transport said safeguarding will be lifted in Cheshire, Derbyshire, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Yorkshire “at the earliest opportunity”, adding: “Any property that is no longer required for HS2 will be sold and a programme is being developed to do this.”

Sir John Armitt, chairman of the National Infrastructure Commission, said opting to sell the land was a “mistake”, as he urged the Government to have “a proper consideration about how best we can connect Birmingham and Manchester and give us that improved capacity that we still need”.

He told the BBC: “I think it’s a mistake. I think that the land should be kept for at least two or three years to give the opportunity for people to revisit that and look at what can be done within that space and find a more cost-effective solution, not write it off today.

“I am disappointed because I think it’s what we often describe as a sort of knee-jerk, snap reaction.”

In his announcement, Mr Sunak pledged to reinvest the money earmarked for the scrapped HS2 routes into other transport projects, including the creation of what he named Network North – a plan to improve roads, rails and buses.

Sir John told the broadcaster a full evaluation of the Network North proposal was needed to develop it into a “well-thought-through, integrated plan for the future”.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

“We had an integrated plan a few weeks ago, we’ve now lost that,” he said.

“There are a number of projects, some of which already existed, some new ones.

“Let’s get those properly turned into a well-thought-through, integrated plan for the future.”

A Government spokesperson told the BBC: “Delivering high-quality infrastructure is the foundation of our future growth.

“Our Network North plan will deliver the transport that matters most to people, and we’re adopting a fairer and more pragmatic approach to meeting net zero that supports households and families to make greener choices whilst easing the burdens on working people.

“We are delivering over £600bn of planned public sector investment in infrastructure, R&D and defence over the next five years, including an unprecedented package to improve connections in our city regions and billions to decarbonise buildings.”