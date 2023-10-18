Unions urge more help from Government as inflation still ‘painfully high’

Unions warned that inflation is still “painfully high” as industrial disputes continue to be fuelled by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham pressed for action from the Government to help workers and their families through another winter of struggling to cope with rising bills.

She said: “As the cost-of-living crisis nears its second winter, millions of people face the prospect – yet again – of choosing between heating and eating.

“Headline inflation is still painfully high. In the real world, prices are still rising at a punishing rate.

“For all his talk about ‘tough choices’, the Prime Minister has failed to make the obvious one – it is time to help out ordinary people by taxing the excess profits of the businesses lining their pockets at our expense.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Bills and prices are still going up – just a bit more slowly than they were a year ago.

“While other countries have acted decisively to reduce cost-of-living pressures, working families and businesses here remain seriously under the cosh.

“The UK is teetering on the brink of recession, with employment falling as companies scramble to cut costs.

“The Conservatives’ lack of a credible economic plan is costing us dear. Britain cannot afford the Tories.”

The TUC said its analysis showed the UK has the highest rate of inflation in the G7 group of countries.

High profile disputes remain unresolved, including on the railways, NHS and in higher education.