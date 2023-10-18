Author funds bursary to help aspiring black British Caribbean writers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Author funds bursary to help aspiring black British Caribbean writers

By Press Association
Books on a bookshelf (Ryan Phillips/PA)
Books on a bookshelf (Ryan Phillips/PA)

Author Sara Collins is funding a creative writing bursary to offer aspiring writers from a black British Caribbean background the opportunity to pursue their literary passions.

The Jamaican-born novelist worked as a lawyer for 17 years before enrolling at Cambridge University’s Institute of Continuing Education and completing a Master of Studies in Creative Writing.

Within three years of graduating with a distinction, in 2016, her debut novel The Confessions Of Frannie Langton had won the 2019 Costa First Novel Award, and it was subsequently adapted into an ITV series.

Ms Collins is now contributing a “generous donation” towards a bursary at the Cambridge institute where she studied.

This will offer “substantial financial assistance” to one Black British Caribbean student embarking on a part-time, two-year Master of Studies programme in either Creative Writing or Writing for Performance at Cambridge’s Institute of Continuing Education (ICE) starting in 2024.

Ms Collins said her course there was the “first door I opened towards becoming a novelist”, adding: “Since I graduated, I’ve been thinking about doing what I can to give back.”

Her bursary is called the Joy Brandon Bursary, named after her late aunt Joy Brandon who was a poet, broadcaster and playwright in the Cayman Islands and who inspired her.

ICE will match Ms Collin’s donation, drawing from the James Stuart Endowment Fund – named after the institute’s founder.

Cambridge stock
Sara Collins enrolled at Cambridge University’s Institute of Continuing Education (Joe Giddens/PA)

This will mean that two students stand to receive support, covering more than 80% of the total course fees.

The successful applicants will contribute £3,200 per year to enrol on one of two Cambridge courses in autumn 2024, both taught in short intensive blocks so they are accessible to learners in full or part-time employment.

Ms Collins said: “The degree can help to provide a framework for getting the writing done.

“It is a good way of carving out time and space that you can protect from the other demands on your time.

“What’s exciting to me is that, for people who’ve had to suppress their dreams of writing to focus on work or family or other responsibilities, this bursary will give them room to write.”

Ms Collins said that Joy Brandon, her father’s sister who died of leukaemia when Ms Collins was 19, was her “first example of someone doing creative work”.

“Even though she was a journalist and a radio news broadcaster, she was also an amateur poet and a playwright on the side, which she pursued enthusiastically and passionately,” said Ms Collins.

“Within the limited scope of the opportunities that were available to her, she did very well.

“I think she’d have got a kick out of having this bursary dedicated to her.”

For details, see https://www.ice.cam.ac.uk/bursaries