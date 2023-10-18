How the inflation rate has changed for everyday goods and services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How the inflation rate has changed for everyday goods and services

By Press Association
Some of the sharpest slowdowns in inflation last month were for dairy products (Julien Behal/PA)
Some of the sharpest slowdowns in inflation last month were for dairy products (Julien Behal/PA)

Inflation slowed across a range of goods and services last month, including everyday groceries such as bread, potatoes and milk, but jumped for fuel, air travel and other items, official figures show.

Among the sharpest slowdowns were margarine and vegetable fats, with the average price up just 0.3% in the year to September compared with a rise of 9.5% in the year to August; fruit and vegetable juices, up 11.5% in September compared with 18.4% in August; and children’s footwear, up 6.6% compared with 11.5%.

Eggs, cheese, coffee, heaters and washing machines all saw inflation at least three percentage points lower in September compared with August, according to the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

But not all prices are heading in the same direction.

Items where inflation accelerated in the year to September include olive oil (up 47.4% compared with a rise of 38.3% in August), crisps (up 20.1% compared with 14.5% in August), rice (up 13.0% compared with 11.2%) and pizza and quiche (up 8.1% compared with 1.1%).

Here is a list of examples of how the CPI inflation rate has slowed, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Two figures are listed for each product or service: the average rise in price in the 12 months to August, followed by the average rise in price in the 12 months to September.

Margarine and other vegetable fats: Aug 9.5%, Sep 0.3%
Fruit & vegetable juices: Aug 18.4%, Sep 11.5%
Pasta & couscous: Aug 24.5%, Sep 18.8%
Coffee: Aug 12.8%, Sep 7.6%
Children’s footwear: Aug 11.5%, Sep 6.6%
Cheese & curd: Aug 17.6%, Sep 13.4%
Eggs: Aug 21.9%, Sep 18.1%
Potatoes: Aug 14.2%, Sep 11.0%
Coffee machines & tea makers: Aug 4.9%, Sep 1.8%
Plants & flowers: Aug 6.3%, Sep 3.3%
Chocolate: Aug 14.1%, Sep 11.2%
Fresh or chilled fruit: Aug 7.8%, Sep 5.3%
Tea: Aug 14.6%, Sep 12.5%
Fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes: Aug 13.4%, Sep 11.7%
Bread: Aug 9.3%, Sep 8.0%
Meat: Aug 11.9%, Sep 10.6%
Low-fat milk: Aug 4.4%, Sep 3.2%
Women’s footwear: Aug 4.0%, Sep 2.9%
Yoghurt: Aug 21.6%, Sep 20.7%
Ready-made meals: Aug 10.9%, Sep 10.4%
Men’s clothes: Aug 7.5%, Sep 7.0%
New cars: Aug 4.4%, Sep 4.0%

Here are examples where the rate of inflation has accelerated, ranked by the size of the month-on-month change, starting with the largest.

Olive oil: Aug 38.3%, Sep 47.4%
Frozen seafood: Aug 2.5%, Sep 10.7%
Pizza & quiche: Aug 1.1%, Sep 8.1%
Crisps: Aug 14.5%, Sep 20.1%
Sugar: Aug 55.8%, Sep 59.3%
Passenger transport by air: Aug 12.0%, Sep 14.9%
Fresh or chilled fish: Aug 11.4%, Sep 13.9%
Men’s footwear: Aug 4.8%, Sep 6.9%
Rice: Aug 11.2%, Sep 13.0%
Children’s clothes: Aug 8.2%, Sep 9.0%

The average cost of petrol was down year-on-year by 7.7% in September, a smaller fall than the drop of 15.2% in August, reflecting a rise in prices in recent weeks.

It is a similar picture for diesel, where prices were down 13.4% in the year to September compared with a drop of 19.0% in the year to August.