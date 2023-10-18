Number of new teachers taking ‘golden hello’ to teach anywhere in Scotland falls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of new teachers taking ‘golden hello’ to teach anywhere in Scotland falls

By Press Association
There has been a fall in the number of probationary teachers opting for the preference waiver (Ben Birchall/PA)
A “golden hello” urging new teachers to plug staffing gaps in rural schools was taken up by just 210 probationers, figures have shown.

According to figures released to The Scotsman newspaper by the General Teaching Council for Scotland, 6.8% of the 3,099 probationary teachers in 2022/23 opted for the preference waiver payment.

The incentive allows student teachers to be placed anywhere in Scotland, instead of choosing five preferred local authorities, with secondary school teachers given £8,000 and primary, £6,000.

Further data published shows a declining trend, with 254 students taking up the payment in 2021/22, down from 322 in 2020/21, 310 in 2019/20, and 332 in 2018/19.

But in 2011, the figure was as high as 375, the newspaper reported.

Further data obtained through parliamentary questions by Scottish Tory education spokesman Liam Kerr showed some local authorities received more probationers than requested – while others got fewer.

Glasgow City received 368 – eight more than they bid for; Renfrewshire received 116 despite only requesting 104; and Stirling and West Dunbartonshire were allocated 74 and 75 respectively, but requested 72 and 68.

However, among those who received less, Aberdeen requested 231 and received just 136, while Aberdeenshire got 116 of 166; Dundee, 101 of 139; Fife 218 of 283; Highland, 78 of 108 and North Lanarkshire, 183 of 310.

Humza Yousaf visit
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth used the scheme, teaching in Elgin in her probationary year (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Kerr, a North East MSP, said: “The preference waiver payments are supposed to provide a genuine incentive for probationer teachers to move to the areas they are needed most.

“But clearly something is going very wrong with the scheme given only a fraction are taking it up.

“All the while, many councils across the country are struggling to find the probation teachers they need to keep things going. This is yet another area of teaching provision where the Scottish Government is failing badly.

“It must work far harder to find a way of getting new teachers to the places where our education system, pupils and communities need them most.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, a former modern studies teacher, used the preference waiver during her probationary period and was placed in Moray Council, at Elgin High School.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “There are undoubtedly challenges around the recruitment of teachers in certain geographical areas, which is why we provide up to £8,000 for probationary teachers if they are willing to complete their probation anywhere in Scotland.”

PA have contacted the Scottish Government for further comment.