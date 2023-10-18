Starmer seeks to reassure Labour councillors over Israel-Gaza stance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starmer seeks to reassure Labour councillors over Israel-Gaza stance

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Andy Buchanan/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has written to Labour councillors setting out his position on the Israel-Hamas conflict after a string of resignations over his stance.

The Labour leader believes it is “important that people hear directly what our position is”.

A Labour spokesman said: “He respects those who are councillors who have communities to represent across the religious spectrum, across people of all faiths and none.

“And it’s right that people hear directly from the leader of the Labour Party with what our position actually is, I think that’s the responsible thing to do.”

The spokesman said Labour’s position had consistently been to “completely condemn” the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, to say that Israel has “a right to defend herself, to go and get the hostages back”.

But “all parties need to act in accordance with international law” and it was “vitally important” that humanitarian aid reached Gaza.

Councillors had been able to hear directly from the front bench to hear the party’s position, the spokesman said, “not least given how some of these issues can get edited on social media”.

Amna Abdullatif, a councillor in Ardwick in Manchester since 2019, said on Monday she would quit Labour after Sir Keir made “horrifying comments about Israel having the right to withhold fuel, water, food and electricity from the 2.2 million Palestinians trapped in Gaza, effectively endorsing a war crime”.

It came after Shaista Aziz and Amar Latif, of Oxford City Council, said they were resigning from Labour for similar reasons.

Lubaba Khalid, a Palestinian photographer who had been a Young Labour BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) officer, said last week that she had handed in her resignation following the LBC interview.

The issue stemmed from the interview Sir Keir did with LBC Radio on October 11 in which he appeared to say Israel has “the right” to withhold energy and water from Gaza.

But the Labour spokesman said there were “overlapping questions and answers” and Sir Keir was speaking about Israel’s right to defend itself, rather than to cut off power and water.

The spokesman added: “What you saw was Keir say that everything had to be done in accordance with international law, that has been consistent in all of the interviews that he has done.”

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir said “medicines, food, fuel and water must get into Gaza immediately” because “innocent Palestinians need to know that the world is not just simply watching but acting to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe”.

Asked if Sir Keir was happy for councillors who disagreed with his stance to quit the party, the spokesman said: “I wouldn’t characterise it that way at all.

“What I would say is that this is obviously an issue where we know people have strong feelings, and it’s for individuals to make their own decisions in these circumstances.

“What we have done is set out clearly what is the Labour front bench position on all of this, that’s why we have taken the time to engage with Labour representatives at all levels, to be able to have that conversation.“

Sir Keir’s chief of staff, Sue Gray, and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy held urgent talks with council leaders on Monday night amid fears over further pending resignations.

A source in the Labour leader’s office confirmed a meeting had been held with elected representatives where “emotion and strong views” were expressed but said they “did not recognise” reports it had been “heated.”

Meanwhile, MPs on Labour’s left called for an immediate ceasefire in a parliamentary early day motion.

Former shadow cabinet minister Richard Burgon, secretary of the Socialist Campaign Group, said: “Preventing the death of any more civilians must be our top priority.

“That means we need an immediate ceasefire.

“The UN General Secretary has called for this.

“It is crucial that political leaders across the world, including our own, back that call to avoid the loss of any more civilian lives.”

The Labour spokesman said Sir Keir had “repeatedly said that Israel has the right to defend itself and the right to act to retrieve hostages”.