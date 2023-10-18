Princess Eugenie interviews former PM Theresa May for anti-slavery podcast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Eugenie interviews former PM Theresa May for anti-slavery podcast

By Press Association
Princess Eugenie spoke to former prime minister Theresa May for her podcast (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Princess Eugenie spoke to former prime minister Theresa May for her podcast (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Princess Eugenie has interviewed former prime minister Theresa May to raise awareness of the fight against modern slavery.

The late Queen’s granddaughter visited Mrs May in her parliamentary office in the House of Commons for The Anti-Slavery Collective’s Floodlight podcast to mark Anti-Slavery Day.

Mrs May, who is on the advisory board of Eugenie’s charity, has dedicated much of her political career to tackling slavery in the UK and overseas, but warned the situation was getting worse.

Floodlight
Princess Eugenie presents the podcast with her friend Julia de Boinville (Floodlight/PA)

The former Tory leader, who launched a new Global Commission for Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking earlier this month, discussed how traffickers were targeting displaced people from Ukraine.

“It’s not just the political momentum has gone out, the problem’s got worse. And we saw in the conflict in Ukraine … the traffickers just picking people up,” she said.

Eugenie praised Mrs May for her long-standing work on the issue, telling her: “That is so cool that you were prime minister and this was your biggest thing. I just wanted to say that because that is awesome.”

As Home Secretary, Mrs May introduced the Modern Slavery Act 2015 which brought together existing offences into one law and created new duties and powers to protect victims and prosecute offenders.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Former prime minister Theresa May (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mrs May branded modern day slavery “appalling” and the “complete degradation of individuals and removal of their freedom”.

An estimated 122,000 people are trapped in slavery in the UK, and more than 50 million people around the world.

She heard how Eugenie and The Anti-Slavery Collective co-founder Julia de Boinville met a teenager who was previously trafficked from her home in Manchester.

Mrs May said: “There are an awful lot of people who still think of human trafficking as being across borders.

“In a sense, the term human trafficking doesn’t really bring home the misery that people are subjected to.

“Most people think (slavery) finished here and across the world centuries ago but actually using that word really brings it home.”

The 2015 legislation also introduced a new defence for victims of slavery and trafficking who have been forced to break the law, and it required businesses with an annual turnover of at least £36m to publish an annual statement, setting out the steps they take to prevent modern slavery within their supply chains.

Mrs May called on the Government to do more to make sure businesses comply with the rules.

“I think there is more for Government to do on enforcement, actually bringing something in that really means you can make sure that is happening,” she said.

“A business could put a statement on its accounts and actually they haven’t really done anything.”

The princess, the youngest daughter of the Duke of York, co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017.