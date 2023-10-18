Decarbonisation a ‘massive, massive challenge’, says Ofgem chair-elect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Decarbonisation a ‘massive, massive challenge’, says Ofgem chair-elect

By Press Association
Mark McAllister was appearing before MPs on the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee (David Jones/PA)
The chair-elect of Ofgem has described decarbonisation as a “massive, massive challenge” as he outlined his ambitions for the role in front of MPs ahead of his appointment.

Mark McAllister also told the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee that retaining a resilient and secure energy system in the face of extreme weather “is going to be very difficult”.

Mr McAllister, who is heading to Ofgem after chairing the nuclear regulator and previously founded two oil and gas companies, Fairfield Energy and Acorn Oil & Gas, said: “I’ve probably first heard the term ‘trilemma’ – that three-fold challenge of price, security and the drive towards decarbonisation – about 15 years ago.

“And if you think about from then to now, that three-fold challenge has not got any easier – in fact, it’s got a lot more difficult hasn’t it.

“It’s not just maintaining affordable energy prices, we’ve got to restore affordable energy prices and then maintain them.

“Trying to retain a resilient energy structure and security of supply in the face of even more extreme weather patterns is going to be very difficult.

“And the build-out to decarbonisation is a massive, massive challenge.”

Asked what he anticipated would be “difficult conversations” with Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley, Mr McAllister replied: “A strong public body has a deep technical knowledge, is independent and has a good corporate memory. But the problem with Ofgem at the moment is that the turnover is so high, both the corporate memory gets eroded and the technical knowledge gets diluted.

“And I really want to press Jonathan and the team on making sure that we are working as hard as we can to get the best organisational capability within Ofgem, and part of that will be morale as well.”

Referring to Ofgem’s work in addressing the prepayment meter installation scandal in recent months, Mr McAllister said he would look at “are those adequate and are they being policed properly”.

And pressed on Ofgem’s role, he added: “Ofgem’s rating with the public and the industry’s rating with the public is uncomfortably low and has deteriorated.

“I want to see, over the next few years, both of those numbers rising, not through any fancy ad campaigns but through, actually, that customer service has been a lot better.”