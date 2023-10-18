Harriet Harman elected as new head of MPs’ sleaze watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harriet Harman elected as new head of MPs’ sleaze watchdog

By Press Association
Labour former cabinet minister Harriet Harman has been elected as the new chairwoman of the Commons Standards Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Labour former cabinet minister Harriet Harman has been elected as the new chairwoman of the Commons Standards Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Labour veteran Harriet Harman has been elected as the new chairwoman of a key sleaze watchdog in Parliament.

The former cabinet minister, who led the probe into whether Boris Johnson misled MPs, will replace her party colleague Sir Chris Bryant as chair of the Commons Standards Committee.

The role became vacant after Sir Chris was appointed shadow minister for creative industries and digital by Sir Keir Starmer.

The committee oversees the conduct of MPs, supervises the work of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards and makes decisions on individual complaints.

King Charles III speaks with Harriet Harman during his visit to Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster to attend a reception ahead of the coronation (Arthur Edwards)
The King with Harriet Harman during a visit to Westminster Hall ahead of the coronation (Arthur Edwards/PA)

Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans confirmed in the Commons Ms Harman secured 341 votes among MPs.

Labour’s Stella Creasy (Walthamstow) was the other contender.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mr Evans also announced that Labour former cabinet minister Liam Byrne has been elected as the chairman of the Business and Trade committee with 216 votes, and Labour’s Cat Smith (Lancaster and Fleetwood) has secured the role of chairwoman of the Petitions Committee with 227 votes.

Labour former cabinet minister Liam Byrne (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)
Labour former cabinet minister Liam Byrne (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

All three will take up their positions with immediate effect and will be receiving an additional salary of £17,354 in 2023-24, as select committee chairs.

By agreement of the House, the chairs of the Commons Standards Committee, Business and Trade Committee and Petitions Committee are allocated to the Labour Party.

Mr Byrne said: “It is now vital that we get straight down to work, sustaining the committees’ forensic focus holding ministers to account, exposing corporate bad behaviour and advancing the fight against economic crime.

“Equally, there is a wide consensus that we need to provide serious long-term thinking on how the UK competes with Bidenomics, Brussels and Beijing, de-risks critical supply chains, backs our entrepreneurs and boosts exports, with a special focus on harnessing the net zero transition to re-industrialise Britain.

“Finally, we must develop the big thinking needed on how to best reconnect economic growth and social justice, to ensure the wealth we create is wealth that’s fairly shared.”