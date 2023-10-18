Scrapping cost-of-living support could offset benefits rise – think tank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scrapping cost-of-living support could offset benefits rise – think tank

By Press Association
A think tank said many households are facing the prospect of further cost-of-living struggles as uncertainty over future financial support continues (Yui Mok/PA)
People on universal credit could be up to £670 worse off next year even if benefits are increased in line with inflation, analysis has found.

An assessment by think tank the New Economics Foundation, conducted following the announcement that inflation remained unchanged at 6.7% in September, shows many households are facing the prospect of further struggles as uncertainty over future support continues.

The analysis found that if cost-of-living payments end, by April next year 40% of all families would fall short of the “minimum income standard” – a widely used benchmark for a decent standard of living after housing and childcare costs.

This proportion is in line with the think tank’s findings in 2022, but represents an increase of 10 percentage points since 2019.

Rishi Sunak visit to Clacton Library
Meanwhile, the incomes of the poorest quarter of households are set to fall £430 below the minimum standard in the coming months.

The financial support available to a single person over 25 in universal credit would decrease by £670 in April 2024 compared with the same time last year.

In the same circumstances, a single parent with one child on universal credit would experience a drop in income of £350, while a couple over 25 with two children will see their benefits increase by just £35, the analysis found.

Eligible people on means-tested benefits will receive three cost-of-living payments this year totalling £900 by November, but the Government has not confirmed whether they will continue.

In a joint open letter to Conservative MPs, charities said they are “deeply concerned” by reports Chancellor Jeremy Hunt might raise benefits by a lower figure – a decision they warned would have an impact on millions of low-income families.

Sam Tims, senior economist at the New Economics Foundation, said: “The social security system should provide a safety net for us all but universal credit is leaving people without enough to afford the essentials like food and clothes.

“Raising benefits in line with inflation should be a guaranteed bare minimum, but in practice all it means is that rates are returned to an inadequate baseline that does not reflect the actual costs people face.

“If the government proceeds with cutting the cost-of-living payments, low income households will fall even further behind. The government must commit to ensuring that, at the very least, benefits cover people’s essential costs.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Responding to a question on poverty during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak said: “I am proud of our record supporting people with the cost of living.

“Thanks to the actions we have taken, we have paid half of the typical family’s energy bill last winter, frozen fuel duty and boosted the national living wage to record levels, and eight million people across the country are now receiving direct cost-of-living payments worth £900.”