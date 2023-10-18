Minister criticised for ‘too hysterical’ remark during LGBT+ hate crime debate

A Home Office minister has been criticised for saying people should not be “too hysterical” when raising concerns over LGBT+ hate crimes.

Sarah Dines said any form of hate crime is “unacceptable” before insisting the UK is still “world-leading” in its approach.

The Conservative frontbencher acknowledged there is more to do but said “we mustn’t be too hysterical in language” on the issue.

Labour MP Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth) described Ms Dines’s use of “hysterical” as “deeply disappointing”, claiming both the minister and Government are “out-of-touch” on the lived experience of LGBT+ people.

Mr Doughty, opening a parliamentary debate, said he has been assaulted in broad daylight, abused in person and online and worries about whether it is safe to kiss his boyfriend in public.

Concerns were also raised over language used by MPs after the Home Office earlier this month said a rise in hate crimes against transgender people could be partly down to public discussion by politicians.

Labour MP Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport), who said he is “proud to be a massive gay”, asked the minister: “Has she heard of the Cat strategy, which is apparently going to form the basis of Government policy between now and the general election, focusing on climate, asylum seekers and trans people – culture war playbook deliberately designed to divide.”

Conservative MP Chris Loder (West Dorset) stressed the need to tackle the root causes of what motivates attacks on the LGBT+ community, saying: “As we tackle this hideous behaviour it is also important that we lead by example and hold our own community to account just as we would the wider public.

“Because in the quest to reduce injustices of hate crime against the LGBT community, we also have to look at our own behaviours within it.”

Mr Loder added: “It is simply unacceptable for those who may well have been impacted by these hate issues before to provoke and manufacture homophobic hate against staff or innocent supporters of an MP for political purposes, especially when fuelled by alcohol.

“This, I’m afraid, is a growing issue and one that I have personally faced as recently as this week in my hometown of Sherborne.”

Replying for the Government, Ms Dines said she wanted to “lower the temperature” of the debate.

She said: “The Government is clear that there is no place for hate in our society, it doesn’t reflect on who we are in modern Britain – we are beyond that but we still have room for improvement.”

“Given the personal nature of these abhorrent crimes, I know how distressing they can be and I’ve heard some of the experiences, which are really thought-provoking, from members across the House, across the political divide, these things we are joined together on.

“I know how distressing these crimes are for victims but also their families and friends and wider community. I therefore want to make it clear that any form of hate crime is unacceptable. The Government firmly believes that everyone should be able to lead their life free from discrimination, prejudice and hate.

“That’s precisely why we’re tackling all forms of hate crime, not lifting one or two above the other, they’re all important to me.”

Ms Dines said the Conservatives have “come so far” on LGBT issues after legalising same-sex marriage, adding: “I think we are still world-leading and I think we, at our peril, say that we’re not.

“There’s always more to do but I think we mustn’t be too hysterical in language, which I think provides difficulties and (Mr Loder) pointed it out – it can be misused, it shouldn’t be misused, we should be together on that.”

Mr Doughty, when closing the debate, said: “I’m sorry to say I think the minister has shown just how completely out-of-touch she and the Government are with both the lived experience of LGBT+ people, but to use words like ‘hysterical’ when we’re talking about such serious issues is deeply disappointing.

“The evidence is there … the evidence is unequivocal – hate crime is up, people’s experiences are horrific, we have slipped down the rankings. The question is when she and the Government are actually going to do something about this rather than just talking and warm words?”