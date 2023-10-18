Britain needs economic and fiscal policy ‘reset’ to fight future crises – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Britain needs economic and fiscal policy ‘reset’ to fight future crises – report

By Press Association
The Bank of England should be given the power to cut interest rates into negative territory and take steps towards a higher inflation target to help future-proof the nation’s finances , according to a report (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Bank of England should be given the power to cut interest rates into negative territory and take steps towards a higher inflation target to help future-proof the nation’s finances , according to a report (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Bank of England should be given the power to cut interest rates into negative territory and take steps towards a higher inflation target to help future-proof the nation’s finances in the event of further crises, according to a report.

The Resolution Foundation said the economic crises over the past 15 years have already seen the UK’s debt to GDP ratio soar from 36% in 2007 to around 100% – the largest peace-time rise in more than 300 years.

It is warning that higher interest rates are also cranking up the nation’s debt bill, with each one percentage point rise in rates adding around £15 billion to government borrowing in five years’ time.

The think tank’s report, called Built To Last, predicts that the UK is heading for debt to rise to around 140% of economic output over the next 50 years, if rates stay higher for longer and following current fiscal policy plans.

It cautions that the cost of servicing this debt could reach 5% of GDP, which would be its highest sustained level in more than 70 years and more than the combined departmental budgets for energy, defence and transport.

If rates slump back down in the event of lower growth, the pressures on debt could be even greater, according to the report.

The Resolution Foundation’s research – the 46th report from The Economy 2030 Inquiry, funded by the Nuffield Foundation – is recommending a “reset” of monetary and fiscal policy to give monetary policy more scope to act in the event of a downturn and ease the pressure on the Government to support the economy through fiscal support.

It believes policymakers at the Bank of England should be allowed to cut rates into negative territory, by up to minus 1%, in the event of a downturn and to increase the inflation target to 3%.

But the inflation target should only be upped once the current 2% goal has been reached and if the UK returns to a low interest rate world, according to the report.

It added that governments must also develop fiscal policy tools to allow targeted support in the case of an economic crisis, rather than more expensive universal support.

James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation, said: “We need to reset the UK’s approach to macroeconomic policy.

“The Bank of England needs greater monetary firepower, secured by enabling slightly negative interest rates and taking steps to move to a 3% inflation target if we return to an ultra-low interest rate world.

“The Government should plan now to be able to provide more targeted support in future recessions, having overspent by £35 billion on poorly targeted schemes in the recent past.

“This reset would ensure we can support the economy in bad times and fix the fiscal roof when the sun eventually arrives.”