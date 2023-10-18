New deal for business will strengthen relationship with Government – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New deal for business will strengthen relationship with Government – minister

By Press Association
Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the plans will strengthen relations with business (Andrew Milligan/PA)
An action plan will “turn the dial” on the relationship between business and the Scottish Government, the Wellbeing Economy Secretary has said.

The Scottish Government has published an implementation plan which outlines how recommendations from the New Deal for Business Group (NDBG) will be taken forward over an 18-month period.

Neil Gray said the steps will help deliver a wellbeing economy, by providing the sector with “certainty and consistency”.

Actions include a forum to oversee the impact of regulations on industry and a full review of how Government policy is developed to ensure businesses are consulted at all stages.

That includes consulting businesses when a potential outcome could result in new regulation.

The plan will also see more support to help parents and carers back into work.

Other measures include keeping non-domestic rates reforms under review to ensure they support businesses and developing new ways to assess the impact of regulations on businesses.

Mr Gray said the deal presented a “new and exciting long-term commitment” to creating conditions which empowered business to invest, innovate and provide good jobs.

He said: “By ensuring an open and honest dialogue between business and Government we can provide certainty and consistency for business across Scotland, from small high street firms to the largest multinational companies.

“I am grateful for the commitment shown by business to the new deal and to group members for developing the recommendations which are now agreed actions.

“Only by working together can we turn the dial on business-Government relations and deliver a wellbeing economy, creating the best possible place for business, people and planet.”

The plans come following expertise from the NDBG, which includes business leaders and representatives, to help the Government work closer with the industry.

The group assessed how to improve key areas like business regulation, non-domestic rates, and encouraging businesses to follow wellbeing economy practices.

Dr Poonam Malik, head of investment at Strathclyde University, and co-chair of the NDBG alongside Mr Gray, said: “Listening actively to business and working in meaningful partnership on common goals will reap rewards and grow our economy ambitiously for the benefit of all of Scotland.

“Having Government and business in sync with each other, to deliver growth for our nation with a culture of collaboration – being open and inclusive, with innovative and creative thinking – will overcome the main challenges and break down barriers to high productivity, bringing investment and creating high-quality jobs.

“I thank group members for all their hard work and commitment to get to this point, and for their continued support to keep up the momentum and remain motivated to see this plan deliver with action.”