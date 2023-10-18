New deal for business will strengthen relationship with Government – minister

An action plan will “turn the dial” on the relationship between business and the Scottish Government, the Wellbeing Economy Secretary has said.

The Scottish Government has published an implementation plan which outlines how recommendations from the New Deal for Business Group (NDBG) will be taken forward over an 18-month period.

Neil Gray said the steps will help deliver a wellbeing economy, by providing the sector with “certainty and consistency”.

Actions include a forum to oversee the impact of regulations on industry and a full review of how Government policy is developed to ensure businesses are consulted at all stages.

That includes consulting businesses when a potential outcome could result in new regulation.

The plan will also see more support to help parents and carers back into work.

Other measures include keeping non-domestic rates reforms under review to ensure they support businesses and developing new ways to assess the impact of regulations on businesses.

Mr Gray said the deal presented a “new and exciting long-term commitment” to creating conditions which empowered business to invest, innovate and provide good jobs.

He said: “By ensuring an open and honest dialogue between business and Government we can provide certainty and consistency for business across Scotland, from small high street firms to the largest multinational companies.

“I am grateful for the commitment shown by business to the new deal and to group members for developing the recommendations which are now agreed actions.

“Only by working together can we turn the dial on business-Government relations and deliver a wellbeing economy, creating the best possible place for business, people and planet.”

The plans come following expertise from the NDBG, which includes business leaders and representatives, to help the Government work closer with the industry.

The group assessed how to improve key areas like business regulation, non-domestic rates, and encouraging businesses to follow wellbeing economy practices.

Dr Poonam Malik, head of investment at Strathclyde University, and co-chair of the NDBG alongside Mr Gray, said: “Listening actively to business and working in meaningful partnership on common goals will reap rewards and grow our economy ambitiously for the benefit of all of Scotland.

“Having Government and business in sync with each other, to deliver growth for our nation with a culture of collaboration – being open and inclusive, with innovative and creative thinking – will overcome the main challenges and break down barriers to high productivity, bringing investment and creating high-quality jobs.

“I thank group members for all their hard work and commitment to get to this point, and for their continued support to keep up the momentum and remain motivated to see this plan deliver with action.”