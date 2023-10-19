Security minister says pro-Palestine stage near Cenotaph was ‘disgraceful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Security minister says pro-Palestine stage near Cenotaph was ‘disgraceful’

By Press Association
Security minister Tom Tugendhat said it was ‘outrageous’ that pro-Palestine supporters were able to put up a stage close to the Cenotaph (Yui Mok/PA)
Security minister Tom Tugendhat said it was “disgraceful” that a stage was erected near to the Cenotaph at a pro-Palestine march.

Images and videos posted on social media show a stage standing close to the 103-year-old war memorial on Whitehall during demonstrations at the weekend expressing support for the Palestinian people in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The memorial in central London is dedicated to those who died in the two world wars and in every conflict afterwards. It is a focal point during Britain’s Remembrance Sunday service in November.

Mr Tugendhat, who was formerly an officer in the British Army reserves, told Sky News: “It is disgraceful. To many of us the Cenotaph is sacred ground.

“There is a reason it matters so much to our national consciousness.

“It is not just a memory of wars past, where many of our grandparents … fought in the First and Second World Wars.

“For many of us it is a very living memory to our friends we lost in Iraq and Afghanistan or indeed in other conflicts around the world.

“So frankly, the fact that there is a stage there is absolutely outrageous.

“I’m told the Palestinian Solidarity Campaign didn’t even ask Westminster Council for permission to put it up and I’ll be doing everything I can in making sure it is not allowed to happen again.”

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer tweeted on Wednesday that he recognised “the hurt” that the placement of the platform had “caused in the veteran community”.

The Conservative politician said he had spoken to Home Secretary Suella Braverman and the Metropolitan Police about the stage’s location.

The Met and Westminster City Council each suggested the other would have been responsible for approving where such a stage was positioned.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The council did not provide permission for a stage to be built next to the Cenotaph.

“Protests and marches are managed by the police.

“The council told protest organisers that the Metropolitan Police is the agency responsible for determining whether a structure is appropriate in a given location, and permissions lie with them.

“We do not support staging at the Cenotaph during future protests, however, that is a matter for the police.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We recognise the huge significance and sensitivity about the Cenotaph and have seen the concerns raised about the positioning of stands as part of the protests on Saturday.

“We see hundreds of protests every year passing through or finishing at Whitehall and it is important to explain that police do not authorise, nor are responsible for, deciding or giving permission on where stands are positioned on public highways.

“Organisers need to apply to local authorities to be given permission for placing any item or structure on their roads. In this instance, that permission would be for consideration by Westminster City Council.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Protesters took to the streets of London during a pro-Palestine demonstration on Saturday (James Manning/PA)

“Met traffic officers would only be involved if the presence of the item is likely to cause danger to other road users, overhanging the carriageway, incorrect signage or if noise/public order issues are occurring.

“We have fed the concerns raised into Westminster Council so that they can take this into consideration for any future protests or events.”

The Palestinian Solidarity Campaign has been approached for comment.

There was also some criticism expressed on social media that Met Police officers had placed their helmets on the memorial while they were monitoring protests on Saturday.

Replying to a tweet on Sunday which included a photo of police riot gear laid on the stone steps of the Cenotaph, the Met said: “We apologise if it has caused any offence.

“Officers worked hard yesterday to protect people and buildings but we will feed this into future policing plans.”