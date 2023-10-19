40 more schools and colleges found to have collapse-risk concrete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

40 more schools and colleges found to have collapse-risk concrete

By Press Association
The number of education settings in England where collapse-risk concrete has been found has risen, the Department for Education has said (Jacob King/PA)
The number of education settings in England where collapse-risk concrete has been found has risen, the Department for Education (DfE) has said.

Another 40 schools and colleges have been identified as having reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on site.

Overall, 214 education settings in England have been confirmed with Raac as of October 16.

The previous list – updated last month but originally published in August – showed 174 Raac sites as of September 14.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Thanks to the hard work of school and college leaders, 202 settings (94%) are providing full time face-to-face education for all pupils.

“Twelve settings have hybrid arrangements in place.

Gillian Keegan
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said there are no education settings with confirmed Raac where all pupils are in full-time remote learning (Danny Lawson/PA)

“This may involve some remote learning on some days as not all pupils can currently receive full-time face-to-face education.

“There are no education settings with confirmed Raac where all pupils are in full-time remote learning.”

Last year, the DfE issued a questionnaire to responsible bodies for all schools in England to ask them to identify whether they suspected they had Raac.

Responsible bodies have submitted responses to the questionnaire for 99.9% of schools and colleges with blocks built in the target era, Ms Keegan said.

She added that the DfE is in contact with those responsible bodies and education settings to resolve 17 remaining responses to the questionnaire.

“I want to reassure pupils, parents and staff that this Government is doing whatever it takes to support our schools and colleges in responding to Raac and minimise disruption to education,” Ms Keegan said.