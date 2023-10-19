UK Government’s £10 million aid for Palestinians is ‘pitiful’, MPs say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Government’s £10 million aid for Palestinians is ‘pitiful’, MPs say

By Press Association
Sarah Champion MP (UK Parliament)
Sarah Champion MP (UK Parliament)

The extra £10 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians announced by Rishi Sunak is “pitiful”, MPs have said.

The Prime Minister said the UK was increasing its support by a third when he confirmed the sum on Monday.

But the cross-party International Development Committee (IDC) said it “falls far short” and called for a wider approach.

The committee has previously recommended a global strategy to support countries hosting long-term refugees, and said the crisis in the Middle East underscores the need for this.

In a report in May, the committee said: “The strategy should set out how the international community will support host countries to move from the initial humanitarian response to a long-term development approach that incorporates access to education, healthcare, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, social security, and essential infrastructure.”

But it was the only recommendation the Government did not fully accept as it argued existing frameworks for responsibility-sharing, like the Global Refugee Compact, offer the “best strategy”.

Chairwoman of the committee Sarah Champion MP said: “The incomprehensible horror unfolding in Israel and Gaza highlights the absolute necessity that the UK Government rethink its position on the one recommendation in our report on long-term refugees that it did not fully accept: that the UK should advocate for the creation of a new global strategy to provide support for countries that host refugees, with so many countries hosting refugees for decades.

“The additional £10 million in humanitarian aid the UK is offering for civilians in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is pitiful, it falls far short of such support the UK provided a few years ago.

“Furthermore, the Foreign Secretary has said the only credible crossing out of Gaza is at Rafah: even if that crossing were to open, the idea that Egypt can take, accommodate and provide for potentially in excess of one million desperate, displaced people as they stream into the Sinai desert is simply not credible.

“Without a global consensus on how to provide consistent and reliable support to countries hosting displaced people, those people will have no safe refuge. The situation is simply untenable, and the world must dig deep to respond with the humanity this desperate situation deserves.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK’s pledge of £10m for Palestinians is giving essential, lifesaving assistance, including food, water, health support and shelter, to some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

“We are a longstanding and significant donor of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, last year contributing £13m to UN agency UNRWA, who in 2022 reached 1.1 million people in Gaza and 58 thousand people in West Bank with emergency food.”