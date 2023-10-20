Tamworth’s new Labour MP calls for general election after by-election victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tamworth’s new Labour MP calls for general election after by-election victory

By Press Association
Sarah Edwards giving her victory speech in Tamworth on Friday morning (Jacob King/PA)
The new Labour MP for Tamworth has called on Rishi Sunak to “do the decent thing and call a general election” following her victory.

Sarah Edwards overturned a Conservative majority of more than 19,600 to secure the first Labour victory in the Staffordshire constituency since 2005.

She replaces the disgraced former MP Chris Pincher, who stood down after being found to have drunkenly groped two men last year.

Her Conservative opponent, Andrew Cooper, was ushered out of a side door of Rawlett School in Tamworth seconds after his defeat was confirmed, with Tory staff blocking the exit as he did so.

In her speech after her victory was confirmed, Ms Edwards said: “The people of Tamworth have voted for Labour’s positive vision and a fresh start.

The Tory candidate, Andy Cooper, was ushered out of the school hall where the results were declared seconds after his defeat was confirmed (Jacob King/PA)
“They’ve sent a clear message to Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives that they have had enough of this failed Government, which has crashed the economy and destroyed our public services.

“The people of Tamworth have made it clear, it’s time for change.”

Labour’s victory in Tamworth represented a 23.9% vote swing, the party’s third swing this year that was higher than 20%, after Rutherglen and Selby.

The result also marks the second-highest-ever swing to Labour.

Addressing the 11,719 constituents who voted for her, she said: “I know a lot of you have voted Labour for the first time, and I will not let you down.”

“Only Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has the vision and ideas to make life better for everybody in our country.

“Change is the question at the next general election, and the answer is Labour.

“Keir Starmer and Labour offer a decade of national renewal, after 13 years of national decline.

“I will be a visible and approachable Member of Parliament, who delivers on our town’s priorities.

“My message to the Prime Minister is get in your government car, drive to Buckingham Palace, do the decent thing and call a general election.”