What the by-election double whammy means for Rishi Sunak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What the by-election double whammy means for Rishi Sunak

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is hoping to turn the UK’s economy around (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is hoping to turn the UK’s economy around (PA)

Rishi Sunak has suffered the loss of two previously safe Tory seats, with Labour securing swings of more than 20 percentage points to take Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire.

As the Prime Minister approaches the 12-month mark in the job, here we look at what the defeats mean for his future.

– What happened?

In the space of 30 minutes in the early hours of Friday morning the Conservatives lost Tamworth – which it held with a majority of 19,634 in 2019 – and then Mid Bedfordshire, where there had been a massive 24,664 vote cushion.

POLITICS ByElections

– Was that unexpected?

Mid Bedfordshire had been Tory since 1931 and it was the biggest Conservative majority overturned by Labour at a by-election since 1945.

In Tamworth, two-thirds of the vote went to the Conservatives in 2019.

Labour described the chances of winning either as a “moon shot”.

POLITICS ByElections

– But strange things happen in by-elections, don’t they?

The Tories expected a difficult night, in part because governing parties often suffer a by-election backlash but also because of the controversies that led to the two vacancies.

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries announced she was quitting her Mid Bedfordshire seat with immediate effect in June after being declined a peerage in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours list, although despite that assertion she stayed on as an MP until nearly the end of August.

Tamworth’s Chris Pincher quit in disgrace after being found to have drunkenly groped two men at London’s exclusive Carlton Club – the handling of that scandal contributed to Mr Johnson’s downfall as prime minister.

– So can these defeats just be shrugged off as cases of mid-term blues in contests triggered in unusual circumstances?

No, especially not with a general election expected next year.

A series of Tory strongholds have collapsed in by-elections, and worryingly for Mr Sunak they have been spread across the country with different political factors and opponents at play.

Swings of over 20 percentage points have taken place at eight by-elections in the past three years – a pattern that is unprecedented in recent political history.

Seven of those contests have seen the Tories lose seats, four to the Liberal Democrats and three to Labour.

– What could it mean for the general election?

Mr Sunak has to go to the country by January 2025 at the latest, but spring or autumn 2024 are more likely options.

Labour has highlighted the fact that a seat like Tamworth was not even on its target list of constituencies it would need to take to win a general election.

POLITICS Tories

Respected elections expert Professor Sir John Curtice said the Conservatives were “staring defeat in the face” next year unless there was a dramatic turnaround in the party’s fortunes.

Considering the Tories won in 2019 with a majority of 80, the prospect of a Conservative defeat would represent a seismic shift in British politics in the space of five years.

– Can Mr Sunak turn it around?

The phrase “it’s the economy, stupid” has become a political cliche, but Mr Sunak has to a large degree pinned his hopes on an improving economic picture.

He will hope that growth picks up, inflation falls and people feel a sense of optimism about the direction of the country.

ECONOMY Inflation

With discretion over the timing of the general election, he can choose the point he feels it is most likely to result in a Tory win.

But the state of the public finances could restrict Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s ability to deliver a tax-cutting, voter-pleasing budget in the run-up to the election.

And problems with NHS waiting lists and small boat crossings of the English Channel are unlikely to disappear despite promises to deal with them featuring prominently in Mr Sunak’s priorities for government.