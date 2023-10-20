No 10 says pro-Palestine marchers have right to protest but should ‘be mindful’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
No 10 says pro-Palestine marchers have right to protest but should ‘be mindful’

By Press Association
Demonstrators must be ‘free to peacefully express their views’ but police should ‘take the strongest action’ where antisemitism and other forms of hate are promoted, No 10 said (PA)
Pro-Palestine marchers have a right to protest but should “be mindful” of the “fear and distress felt by many families in this country”, Downing Street has said.

Demonstrators must be “free to peacefully express their views” but police should “take the strongest action” where antisemitism and other forms of hate are promoted, No 10 said.

The advice appears to signal a shift in tone from last week, when Foreign Secretary James Cleverly suggested people should “pause” pro-Palestine protests in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

He had told Sky News: “There is no need, there is no necessity for people to come out. It causes distress.”

On Friday, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “We’re clear that people must remain free to peacefully express their views, and protest is an important part of our democracy, but we also recognise that this is clearly a deeply distressing time for many.

“And we would appeal to everyone across the country and those who are considering joining these protests to be mindful of that – and to consider the fear and distress felt by many families in this country over the distressing events that we’ve seen.

“With regard to clamping down on antisemitism and any forms of hatred and abuse, we’re very clear that the police should take the strongest action where they see that and use the full extent of the law to crack down on criminality.”

Tens of thousands of people gathered for pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the UK last weekend amid growing international concern over the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

Out of 15 arrests made at the protest in the capital, three men were charged with criminal offences, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’s devastating attack, which caught the country off-guard during Simchat Torah, a major holiday.

Palestinian militants, meanwhile, have fired daily rocket barrages into Israel.

A further march starting at Marble Arch has been planned for Saturday, while the Board of Deputies has organised a London rally for Sunday in solidarity with hostages taken by Hamas and the hostages’ families.