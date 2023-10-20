Government ‘considering tax cuts to lure back lost Tory voters’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government ‘considering tax cuts to lure back lost Tory voters’

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak (Frank Augstein/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Government could be considering major tax cuts in a bid to win over traditional Tory voters after the two by-election defeats this week.

The threshold for paying the 40% higher rate of income tax could be raised in the 2024 spring budget, according to a report in the Daily Telegraph.

The Times reported that the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are considering cuts to either stamp duty or inheritance tax.

The suggested tax cuts come after Labour claimed “historic” victories by overturning large Conservative majorities in Thursday’s by-elections in Tamworth and Mid-Bedfordshire.

The Telegraph report said about 5.6 million people pay the higher rate of income tax which is levied on earnings over £50,271, with Tory strategists believing “many of them vote Conservative and would be boosted by the tax cut”.

The Times also suggests a tax cut could be on its way in 2024 ahead of the next general election, with the most likely course being a reduction of stamp duty because it is seen to be “aspirational” as it could “boost the economy by making it cheaper to move” and also appeal to middle-aged voters “who had deserted the party”.

Speaking to broadcasters as he prepared to fly back to the UK from meeting leaders in the Middle East, Mr Sunak admitted the by-elections produced “obviously disappointing results” but it was “important to remember the context”.

He said: “Mid-term elections are always difficult for incumbent governments. And of course there are also local factors at play here.”

The Prime Minister added that he remained “committed to delivering on the priorities of the British people” after the defeats.

Mr Sunak said he would “keep on” with his five priorities, which include halving inflation and stopping migrants in small boats crossing the Channel.

A Downing Street spokeswoman declined to comment on the reports and added: “I wouldn’t be able to speculate ahead of a fiscal event.”