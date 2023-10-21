Kay Burley’s remarks about Palestinian ambassador ‘potentially misleading’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kay Burley’s remarks about Palestinian ambassador ‘potentially misleading’

By Press Association
Kay Burley (Matt Crossick/PA)
Kay Burley (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sky News has said on-air remarks by Kay Burley about the Palestinian ambassador “gave a potentially misleading representation” of his views.

A total of 1,537 complaints were made to the media watchdog Ofcom about the Breakfast With Kay Burley programme on October 10, which took place following Hamas launching an attack on Israel.

On Saturday, news presenter Anna Jones said on Sky News: “Earlier this month we reported that the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Dr Husam Zomlot, said in reference to the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 that ‘Israel had it coming’.

“We recognise that this is not what Dr Zomlot had said in an earlier interview.

“Sky News also accepts that this gave a potentially misleading representation of Dr Zomlot’s views.”

Sky newscaster Anna Jones (Matthew Horwood/Swansea University)

On Wednesday, Ofcom said “The complainants alleged Kay Burley misrepresented comments made by the Palestinian ambassador.”

While sharing a clip of Jones on Sky News, Dr Zomlot wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We thank @SkyNews for correcting the repeated misrepresentation of words I said in an interview with @CNN.

“I call on all UK and international media to be accurate and responsible in their reporting.”

In an interview with CNN on October 7, the head of the Palestinian mission in London had accused Israel of a “war crime” against civilians.

Dr Zomlot, who does not represent the militant group Hamas and is the most senior Palestinian diplomat in the UK, also condemned the killing of civilians by Hamas.

He also said: “What is more tragic or equally tragic is the blindness and the deafness of the world and the international community for so many years of the warnings we have been saying that this was coming.

“Israel knew that this was coming their way. We, the national movement of Palestine, the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organisation), have found a different part 30 years ago, we have committed to what the world asks us; recognise Israel, commit to negotiations of non-violence… Israel was expected to do one thing only, roll back its occupation… It’s a consequence.”

Ambassador Husam Zomlot, head of Palestinian Mission to the UK (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told Sky News on October 10 that he would not share a platform with Dr Zomlot.

During the programme, Ms Burley questioned Labour MPs about Dr Zomlot being reported to appear at a Labour Friends of Palestine event, which took place on the fringes of the party conference, alongside shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

She asked shadow chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden: “Will the shadow foreign secretary sit with the Palestinian ambassador, appearing with him, at an event, given that the Palestinian ambassador basically said, the last couple of days, that ‘Israel had it coming’?”

Mr McFadden said Israel “did not have it coming” and he would attend the event.

Also speaking to Stella Creasy, Ms Burley used the same phrasing to describe Dr Zomlot’s views.

Labour MP Ms Creasy replied saying she was “not aware of the incident you’re talking about and the Labour party is united in condemning the violence”.

Later in the day, Mr Lammy gave an address at the meeting after it was confirmed Dr Zomlot would no longer be appearing.