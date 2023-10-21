Sunak calls for greater aid access to ease ‘acute humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak calls for greater aid access to ease ‘acute humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he wanted to see a ‘stream of trucks’ passing through the Rafah crossing (Frank Augstein/PA)
Rishi Sunak has stepped up demands for increased humanitarian access to Gaza after the first aid convoy was allowed to enter from Egypt.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to see a “stream of trucks” passing through the Rafah crossing, with the restoration of water supplies to Gaza “where physically possible”.

Just 20 vehicles were allowed in on Saturday, with campaigners saying it represented a “drop in the ocean” compared to what was needed.

Writing in The Telegraph, the Prime Minister – who visited Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt this week – said the world faced an “acute humanitarian crisis” in Gaza.

He said the UK supported “absolutely” Israel’s right to defend itself against the “murderous enemy” and it had a duty to restore the country’s security and bring its hostages back following the October 7 Hamas attacks.

But he said he had been clear with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and president Isaac Herzog “this must be done in line with international humanitarian law and taking every possible step to avoid harming civilians”.

“Palestinian people in Gaza are suffering terribly at the moment, with the casualty numbers climbing constantly,” Mr Sunak said.

“They are the victims of Hamas too, who use the innocent as human shields. The terrorists murder Israeli children, then run and hide behind Palestinian children.

“Too many lives have already been lost following Hamas’s horrific act of terror. The loss of every innocent life diminishes us all – regardless of faith or nationality.”

Israel has laid siege to Gaza and subjected the Hamas-controlled territory to days of bombardment and air strikes, with the intensity expected to increase in the coming days ahead of a possible ground offensive.

But Mr Sunak said there is still “room for politics and diplomacy even at this darkest hour” with “good progress” made to open up humanitarian access to let in food, water and medicine.

He said: “We need to see a stream of trucks rolling through that crossing to bring aid to the civilian population. We also need to see all water supplies to Gaza restored where physically possible.

“All sides should commit to the sanctity of UN installations, hospitals and shelters.”

Mr Sunak also said that intensive work was happening to ensure Britons trapped in Gaza are able to leave through the Rafah crossing while aid passes the other way.

The Prime Minister’s intervention came after Foreign Secretary James Cleverly called for Israel to alleviate the suffering of ordinary Palestinians in Gaza and act with “discipline” in its military response to the Hamas attacks.

At the Cairo peace summit, Mr Cleverly said he had raised the need to protect civilians with Tel Aviv.

He added: “Despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, I have called for discipline and professionalism and restraint from the Israeli military.”

He said the opposition of Hamas to a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine showed “we must ensure Hamas does not win”, and that the Gaza conflict does not spiral into a wider war.

He said: “This has been an issue which has long stimulated passions, and we are now all seeing on social media and in our communities, how divisive and polarising the current situation has become.

“So we have a duty, a duty to work together to prevent instability from engulfing the region, and claiming yet more lives.

“We must work together to prevent the tragic situation in Gaza becoming a regional conflict because that is exactly what Hamas wants.”

ActionAid Palestine spokesman Riham Jafari said the Rafah crossing convoy was “barely a drop in the ocean” and called for a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors.

“Before this crisis began, around 500 aid trucks would normally cross the border every day providing a vital lifeline to millions of Gazans who were already facing a humanitarian crisis,” she said.

“Aid trucks also did not bring with them the fuel needed to power hospitals, keep ambulances moving, or to pump water from the ground.”

The opening of the Rafah crossing followed another major development in the crisis when Hamas freed an American woman and her teenage daughter it had held hostage in the Gaza Strip, the first such release from among around 200 people the militant group abducted during its October 7 raids on southern Israel.

Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie were released following talks brokered by Qatar.

Hamas said it had released them for humanitarian reasons in an agreement with the Qatari government.

Meanwhile in the UK, around 100,000 people joined a pro-Palestine march in central London, waving signs saying “Freedom for Palestine” and “Stop Bombing Gaza”.

Chants included “Judaism yes, Zionism no, the state of Israel must go”, and “5, 6, 7, 8, Israel is a terrorist state”.

Two people were arrested after fireworks were fired at police officers in Trafalgar Square.