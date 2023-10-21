‘Scandalous’ that 1,500 Scots waiting three years or more for treatment – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Scandalous’ that 1,500 Scots waiting three years or more for treatment – Labour

By Press Association
Labour said it was ‘scandalous’ that more than 1,500 Scots have been waiting more than three years for NHS treatment (Jeff Moore/PA)
Labour has slammed Scotland’s “scandalous NHS waiting lists” with more than 1,500 patients waiting three years or more for hospital procedures.

The party told how NHS Scotland showed data showed 1,587 patients had been waiting at least 156 weeks for either an inpatient or day care procedure.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,831 Scots have been on the list for two years – with this total said to be 25 times the number of patients in England who have been on the list this long.

Despite the population south of the border being significantly larger, NHS England data showed 265 patients waiting 104 weeks or more for an inpatient or day care procedure.

Humza Yousaf announced extra cash to reduce NHS waiting lists as he addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Labour highlighted the long waits faced by some patients in Scotland after First Minister Humza Yousaf used his speech to the SNP conference to pledge an extra £300 million would be spent over the next three years to reduce NHS waiting lists.

The First Minister, who previously served as health secretary, said this would reduce waiting lists by 100,000 by 2026.

But Labour said ministers had not yet detailed how the extra funds would be used to reduce waiting times.

And party health spokesperson Dame Jackie Baillie said: “The SNP has already broken one promise to patients and staff to end long waits, so its latest pledge will be met with some scepticism.”

Dame Jackie Baillie claimed people were having to ‘suffer for years on end’ as they wait for treatment (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Hitting out at the Scottish Government the Labour MSP insisted: “There is no time to waste tackling Scotland’s scandalous NHS waiting lists, which are leaving people to suffer for years on end.

“These waits spiralled out of control when Humza Yousaf was Health Secretary – he must address them as First Minister.

“Thousands of people have already been waiting years for help – they cannot wait any longer.

“We need urgent action as well as long-term investment to end these dangerously long waits.”

In the wake of Mr Yousaf’s speech to the SNP conference on Tuesday, Eileen McKenna, associate director at the Royal College of Nursing Scotland, said: “To cut NHS waiting lists, the First Minister must first cut the number of nursing vacancies across Scotland’s health and care services.

“Too many experienced nursing staff are leaving, worn down by the years of understaffing and underinvestment. And too few are choosing to study our safety critical profession.”

Dr Iain Kennedy, chair of the British Medical Association in Scotland, also stressed the importance of staffing, saying: “Any initiative to tackle waiting lists is simply not worth the paper it is written on if whole system workforce planning is not right at its heart.”

He stated: “The best way to deliver change that benefits Scotland’s patients in the long term is to invest in health and care workers and finally address the medical workforce crisis we face in NHS Scotland by recruiting and even more crucially retaining the doctors we need to meet the overwhelming and unmet demand.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We have met our targets to reduce waiting times of over two years in most specialities, with 83% of outpatient specialities and 57% of inpatient/day-case specialities now having fewer than ten patients waiting more than two years.

“Waits of over 78 weeks have also reduced by 40.6% for new outpatients since June 2022. This is welcome progress but we know there is still more to do.

“We are committed to eradicating long waits, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic, to ensure all people receive the treatment they need as soon as possible.

“The First Minister has announced new annual funding of £100 million, subject to the Budget process, which will help reduce inpatient and day-case waiting lists by an estimated 100,000 patients over the next three years.”