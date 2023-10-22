Prime Minister submits plans for fence around his home following protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime Minister submits plans for fence around his home following protest

By Press Association
Protesters on the house in August (Danny Lawson/PA)
Protesters on the house in August (Danny Lawson/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has submitted plans to build a fence around his country home following a protest by Greenpeace activists earlier this year.

The application, to North Yorkshire Council, says the wooden fence is to “provide a simple visual and modest physical barrier to discourage incursion onto the residential property”.

It follows a protest by Greenpeace in August that saw activists demonstrating on the roof of the grade II-listed mansion.

Campaigners draped the property with oil-black fabric to protest against the Government’s plans to grant more than 100 new licences for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea.

Five people were arrested by officers from North Yorkshire Police following the protest, which took place while Mr Sunak and his family were on holiday in California.

Greenpeace protest at Rishi Sunak house
Greenpeace activists on the roof of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s house (Danny Lawson/PA)

A planning application, which is currently awaiting a decision, to erect a “a timber post and rail fence” measuring 165ft long and 4ft high was submitted on October 11.

The document states that it has been made: “with the intention to provide a simple visual and modest physical barrier to discourage incursion onto the residential property”.

It adds: “It is considered that the proposal gives rise to no perceivable harm in heritage terms or from a wider planning perspective and planning permission should be duly granted.”

The application calls for “a prompt decision given the simplicity of the proposals and site circumstances”.

The Mail On Sunday, which first reported the application, said Downing Street had confirmed that Mr Sunak would pay for the fence himself.