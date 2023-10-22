British teenager Noiya Sharabi killed in Hamas attack, family says

The family of British teenager Noiya Sharabi have said that she was murdered in the same Hamas attack that her sister and mother were killed in.

Noiya, 16, disappeared after Hamas attacked Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel on October 7.

Her mother Lianne was killed in the attack, and her sister Yahel, 13, was also believed to be missing – along with Noiya and their father Eli.

However, last week Yahel was confirmed dead, and now Noiya’s family have told the BBC that she was killed in the attack too.

In a statement provided to the BBC, Noiya’s family said her smile “lit up the room like a beacon”.

Her family added that she “embraced every opportunity to help others, particularly those less fortunate than she, and was a gifted student and linguist.

“Most importantly, she was an amazing granddaughter, cousin and niece. We are heartbroken she has gone, but forever grateful she was here.”

The girls’ father Eli remains missing.