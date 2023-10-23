British steel ‘the future, not the past’, Starmer vows during Port Talbot visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

British steel ‘the future, not the past’, Starmer vows during Port Talbot visit

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales on Monday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer said that he had “productive” talks during a visit to Port Talbot, as he promised to make the UK a world leader in clean green steel.

The Labour leader visited Tata’s giant Port Talbot plant in South Wales, promising that the industry was “the future, not the past”.

Sir Keir, who was meeting with representatives of the three main steelworkers’ unions – Community, GMB and Unite – during his visit, made the vow as the industry faces job cuts as part of the drive to lower emissions.

He has made delivering clean power by 2030 one of his five missions for a Labour government.

“We have ambitious plans for the steel industry. We see this as the future, not the past. That requires strategic thinking about our economy. We want to go to clean power, that will bring down energy costs,” Sir Keir said.

He added: “If we are able to put in place our mission for clean power 2030, that will require more steel – and therefore we want the demand for steel to go up. Of course, we need to transition to green steel. But we must do this transition very carefully, protecting the jobs and the skills and the history that we have here in South Wales. Connecting and bridging that to the future, which is green steel.

“We have been having productive discussions this morning about what I think will be a very bright future for steel. But only with strategic thinking around it.”

The Government last month announced it will pump up to £500 million into Port Talbot as part of plans to produce “greener” steel – but as many as 3,000 jobs could be lost.

The taxpayer funding will help switch the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions, which can run on zero-carbon electricity.

The firm, which employs around 8,000 people across the UK, will also invest about £750 million in the project.

Electric arc furnaces (EAF) are mainly used to melt scrap metal for conversion into new products, while blast furnaces are used to create steel from iron ore and coke.

Around 2,000 jobs are also reportedly at risk at Scunthorpe-based British Steel, according to the Sunday Times, although final decisions have not been made.

Sir Keir Starmer visit to Wales
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (second right) and Shadow Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens (left) during a visit to Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Government spokesman said: “Our commitment to the UK steel sector is clear, including announcing a major package of support on energy costs and recent Government financing to enable greener steel production by Tata Steel at Port Talbot.

“We continue to work closely with industry, including British Steel, to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel industry.”

A Labour spokesman said: “We’ll invest in the communities that are at the heart of the future by investing £3 billion over a decade to greening steel across the UK, from Port Talbot, to Rutherglen, to Scunthorpe.

“Our long-term plan for steel will see a 10-year commitment to invest in the new green technologies we need to keep UK steel competitive, ensure jobs stay in the UK and reduce our carbon emissions.

“That’s the difference between Labour and the Conservatives, they lurch from crisis to crisis while Labour has a plan for a decade of national renewal.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Community’s general secretary Roy Rickhuss said: “It is clear that Labour is on the side of steelworkers, and we need a Keir Starmer-led Labour government that will deliver the investment needed for our industry to thrive.

“After three years of discussions, the deal that Tata and the UK Government have cooked up – with no input from the unions – is a botched plan for decarbonisation on the cheap.”

He called for a “long, robust consultation” on the plan with the chance for the union to put forward alternative proposals, adding that “we will do everything in our power to support our members and all options should be on the table”.

The Unite union called for Sir Keir to back its plan for the industry, which includes a £12 billion, 12-year phased transition to green steel and changes to procurement rules to allow public contracts to use 100% British metal.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Port Talbot can remain at the centre of a vibrant UK steel industry if Keir Starmer commits a future Labour government to supporting Unite’s plan for steel.

“Unite’s workers’ plan for steel shows politicians have the opportunity to make the UK a world leader in steel production – we will be doing everything in our power to make sure they grasp it.”