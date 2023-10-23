Israeli ambassador’s comments on Irish president not helpful, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli ambassador’s comments on Irish president not helpful, says minister

By Press Association
Simon Coveney expressed concern over the ‘human suffering in Gaza’ (PA)
Simon Coveney expressed concern over the 'human suffering in Gaza' (PA)

Ireland’s Enterprise Minister has said the Israeli ambassador’s comments accusing the Irish president of misinformation were not helpful.

Dana Erlich told the Sunday Independent at the weekend that she was frustrated at what she said was “misinformation” shared by President Michael D Higgins in relation to whether Israel had breached international law.

Ms Erlich also said that Ireland was not a neutral country in relation to Israel-Palestine.

Asked about the comments on Monday, Simon Coveney, who is a former foreign affairs minister, told RTE Radio: “I don’t think that’s helpful.

“President Michael D Higgins is somebody who for many years has taken an interest in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“He, like many others in Ireland, is deeply concerned about what is currently unfolding in Gaza.

“I don’t think it’s helpful when an ambassador starts to make pointed comments in relation to our president.

“I think Michael D Higgins has reflected the view of many in Ireland.

“The Government’s position on this is that we unreservedly condemn the atrocity that Hamas is responsible for in terms of the killing of 1,400 innocent Israelis.

“But we are also deeply concerned about what continues to unfold in terms of human suffering in Gaza.

“We want a ceasefire, and we want humanitarian aid corridors open, and Ireland will continue to advocate for that at a European level and at a UN level.”

President Michael D Higgins
President Michael D Higgins (PA)

He added that the comments did not warrant the Israeli ambassador’s expulsion, saying: “We need to continue to talk to the Israeli government, even if we disagree with them at times.

“I don’t believe that when you disagree with a country, that you are quick to call for the expulsion of ambassadors. I just don’t think that’s how international diplomacy should work.”

In comments made in Rome last week, Mr Higgins criticised European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Ms von der Leyen has been criticised for declaring her support for Israel without stating the importance of abiding by international law.

“It may not have been meant to have malevolent consequences but certainly we need a better performance in relation to European Union diplomacy and practice,” Mr Higgins said.

Asked about the EU’s varying response to the latest cycle of violence between Israel and Hamas militants, Ireland’s deputy premier said the EU has become more unified in the past week.

Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin was speaking from Luxembourg where the EU’s foreign affairs leaders are meeting to discuss tensions in the Middle East, the invasion of Ukraine, and Armenia-Azerbaijan.

“I think over the last week or so we have witnessed the emergence of a more coherent and unified European Union response, and I think that will continue, hopefully today and into the leaders’ council at the end of the week,” he said.

He said the focus also needed to turn to a resolution to the Israel-Palestine question.

“We can’t lose sight of the need to get this on to the political track as well, to get an overall resolution, because that ultimately gives you the security that everyone requires,” he said.

He said he “made it clear” to the Iranian foreign minister that he should use his influence to urge restraint and prevent an escalation of violence in the region.

He added: “We understand Israel’s need to deal with Hamas because it was an appalling attack, but the degree of suffering now that innocent civilians in Gaza are suffering, it’s not acceptable at all.

“That’s why we believe a humanitarian pause is required to, at a minimum, get aid and supplies in there.”