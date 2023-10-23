Consultation on winter heating payment replacement launched

The Scottish Government has launched a consultation on a replacement for the winter fuel payment.

Proposals for the payment would see between £100 and £300 sent to most pensioners on a universal basis – with only those living in residential care and in receipt of benefits such as pension credits not receiving anything – in either November or December each year.

The current benefit will be transferred from the Department for Work and Pensions to Social Security Scotland, with the Scottish Government seeking views on improvements which could be made as it comes under Scottish Government control.

The cost is expected to be around £180 million in the first year.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Pension age winter heating payment will seek to safely and securely transfer responsibility for the delivery of winter fuel payment to the Scottish Government, ensuring that more than a million pensioners currently eligible for winter fuel payment continue to receive this support.

“This will be an investment of around £180 million in 2024-25 to help older people with the costs of heating their homes throughout the winter.

“Working with individuals and organisations with experience of the benefits system is central to our approach to developing the devolved social security system in Scotland.

“We are now looking for the public’s views, as well as those of relevant experts and organisations – through this consultation – to finalise our policy on this important benefit.”

The consultation will close on January 15.