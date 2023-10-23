Oxford academics to debate motion for ‘intifada until victory’ in Middle East

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Oxford academics to debate motion for ‘intifada until victory’ in Middle East

By Press Association
Pro-Palestine protests were held in London and across the UK over the weekend (PA/Dominic Lipinski)
Oxford academics will debate a motion calling for “intifada until victory” against Israel at a meeting of union members, according to reports.

A motion shared with Oxford members of the University and College Union (UCU) reportedly states that the branch believes that “only a mass uprising on both sides of the green line and across the Middle East can free the Palestinian people”.

The motion emailed to members, which the Telegraph newspaper claims to have seen, states that the war is “a direct consequence of decades of violent oppression of the Palestinian people by the Israeli state”.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians look for survivors of the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Monday (AP/Hatem Ali)

It goes on to say that “it is the duty of the international movement of workers and youth to support this struggle” and calls for “a Socialist Federation of the Middle East” and “intifada until victory”.

According to the UCU website, its members will hold an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday to “discuss and debate solidarity motions relating to the ongoing war”.

The notice warned that “antisemitism, Islamophobia, or other hateful expressions” would not be tolerated in the debate.

The last intifada – an Arabic word meaning shaking off or struggle – between 2000 and 2005 saw more than 4,000 people killed on both sides, including around 3,000 Palestinians.

A statement by the UCU released earlier this month condemned “in the strongest possible terms, the targeting of civilian life by both Hamas and the Israeli military”.

It read: “We call upon the British government and the international community to collectively call for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation.

“This must include an end to the blockade of Gaza by the Israeli military and a halt to further violence against civilians by Hamas before any more lives are lost.

“The events of recent days are part of a continuing cycle of violence that has been the result of decades of brutal occupation.

“Achieving a lasting peace in the region must start with an end to the occupation and a recognition of the rights of all people.”

The UCU and University of Oxford have been approached for comment.