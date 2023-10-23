British mother and children stuck in Gaza have experienced ‘horrible things’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British mother and children stuck in Gaza have experienced ‘horrible things’

By Press Association
An Israeli bombardment caused damage on al Rashid main Street in Gaza City (AP)
A British mother stuck in Gaza with her children said she has experienced “all sorts of horrible things”.

Stephanie Abwasi, her husband and four children moved from Blackpool, Lancashire, to Gaza a year ago. They now hope to flee the war-torn country and take refuge in Egypt.

She told CBS: “We’ve experienced bombing and planes flying over us and buildings destroyed – all sorts of horrible things.

“It’s not been a good experience.”

The family escaped their home in northern Gaza at night and journeyed to Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza.

Ms Abwasi said: “A building very close to us on our street was destroyed. We had to flee the house, flee our flat where we were living and go to Khan Yunis and stay with family members.”

Her son explained: “We had to run from our house in the middle of the night and many buildings near us have been bombed.

“One night we had to run to the hospital because we heard a noise in the street and we thought that the house across from us was going to get bombed.”

After fleeing, Ms Abwasi’s family lived with 43 people in one flat for a week, including her husband’s family members who also fled their homes.

“We are lucky we had somewhere a little bit safer – but still, nowhere is safe,” she said.

The family were staying in Northern Gaza to allow their children to learn Arabic. They are now waiting for the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border to open so they can reach safety.

Currently, the Rafah border crossing is not open for foreign nationals seeking to flee bombarded and besieged Gaza.

More than 5,087 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israel is widely expected to launch a ground offensive in Gaza following Hamas’s October 7 attack in southern Israel.