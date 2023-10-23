Rishi Sunak duels with Jeremy Corbyn over past description of Hamas as ‘friends’

The Prime Minister has clashed with Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons, criticising the former Labour leader for describing Hamas as “friends” in the past.

Rishi Sunak said that Hamas, which is designated as a terror organisation by the UK Government, had “perpetrated an absolutely appalling act of terrorism on over a thousand people” in response to calls from Independent MP Mr Corbyn for a ceasefire.

The Islington North MP has previously said he regrets the comments from 2009, in which he described both Hezbollah and Hamas as friends.

As Mr Sunak updated MPs on his recent visit to Israel, Mr Corbyn condemned Hamas’ attacks on Israel in early October.

“The killings on October 7 were appalling and they have to be totally condemned as everyone has done today,” he said.

Jeremy Corbyn condemned the attack by Hamas (James Manning/File/PA)

Mr Corbyn added: “The loss, however, of 5,000 Palestinian lives in Gaza is continuing and getting worse.

“The question is, why did the Prime Minister instruct Britain’s representative at the UN not to support the call for a very minimal thing, which is a humanitarian pause to allow aid to go in, and a ceasefire to take place to start to bring about a process of peace.

“Ultimately that is the only way forward, ultimately the only way forward is the end of the occupation, ultimately the only way forward is recognition of the rights of the people of Palestine.”

Mr Sunak responded: “Our regional diplomatic engagement has extensively been focused about how we can bring about a better, brighter future for the people of Palestine and the Palestinians.

“But I would say to him, I am surprised he hasn’t made any reference to the fact that an organisation that he once described as a ‘friend’ has perpetrated an absolutely appalling act of terrorism on over a thousand people.”

The Prime Minister had earlier told the Commons the UK is still committed to a two-state solution to bring peace to Israel and Palestine.

“Our support for a two-state solution is highly valued across the region, but it can’t be a cliched talking point to roll out at times like this,” Mr Sunak said.

While he said other important steps had been taken in recent years including normalisation of the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister added: “We must never lose sight of how essential the two-state solution is.

“So we will work together with out international partners to bring renewed energy and creativity to this effort.”

He added: “It will rely on establishing more effective governance for Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank, it will also mean challenging actions that undercut legitimate aspirations for Palestinian statehood.”