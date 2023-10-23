MP stopped from boarding flight to Canada ‘because his name was Mohammad’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MP stopped from boarding flight to Canada ‘because his name was Mohammad’

By Press Association
Mohammad Yasin (UK Parliament/Maria Unger/PA)
Mohammad Yasin (UK Parliament/Maria Unger/PA)

An MP was stopped from boarding a flight to Canada “because his name was Mohammad”, Parliament has heard.

Labour MP for Bedford Mohammad Yasin was due to fly to Canada with a group of other MPs from the Commons Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee when he was delayed for extra questioning.

Mr Yasin was asked if he was carrying a knife or any other weapon and where he was born when he was taken aside by officials from Air Canada.

Labour MP Mohammad Yasin
Labour MP Mohammad Yasin was delayed for extra questioning when travelling to and from Canada (Chris Radburn/PA)

He underwent similar questioning from officials on his return trip to the UK, MPs were told.

Clive Betts, the Labour chairman of the committee, raised the incident in the Commons and said he would write to the Canadian high commissioner in the UK to make clear the “racist and Islamophobic nature” of what happened was unacceptable.

Mr Yasin watched from the Labour backbenches as Mr Betts raised a point of order about the “serious incident”, which he said occurred last week.

The committee chairman said: “When the committee checked in for their flights at Heathrow, all Members got through with the exception of the Member for Bedford, who was delayed for questioning for a considerable period.

“He was told it was because his name was Mohammad.”

UK Parliament portraits
Clive Betts, Labour MP for Sheffield South East (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

Mr Betts added: “He was also asked whether he was carrying a knife, or other offensive weapon, he was also asked where he was born. The questioning was undertaken by officials from Air Canada and we believe the Canadian government, and despite him already having been given a visa to enter Canada.

“After proving he was an MP with the help of my committee clerk, he was eventually allowed through.

“At Montreal airport, the same issues were raised by Canadian immigration.

“On return at Toronto airport on the way back, he was again challenged and got on his flight with the assistance of my consul general, who was very helpful.”

Mr Betts went on: “He has received apologies from the parliamentary secretary to the Canadian minister for immigration and Air Canada, however, given the racist and Islamophobic nature of these challenges, I believe that it is worth writing to the Canadian high commissioner, which I will do.

“I believe it is important to put these concerns on the parliamentary record. It was completely unacceptable for a Member of this House to be treated in this way.

“But because he was an MP he was allowed on his flight. If, however, he had been one of our constituents who had been so challenged, he might have been refused.

“We raised the issue with our high commissioner in Ottawa, who was very supportive, and amazed at what happened given the multicultural nature of Canada as an open and welcoming country.

“She has raised it with the Canadian government, and… I would also raise it in Parliament to try and ensure that no-one in the future is treated in this way.”

UK Parliament portraits
Deputy speaker Sir Roger Gale said the situation was ‘wholly unacceptable under any circumstances’ (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

Deputy Speaker Sir Roger Gale replied: “I am sure that the whole House will share the dismay at the treatment of the Member for Bedford.

“It is wholly unacceptable under any circumstances.

“But it is particularly concerning, occurring as it did, in the course of official travel on parliamentary business.”

Speaking outside the chamber, Mr Yasin said: “It was stressful and humiliating to be singled out in such an aggressive way by immigration control, especially when travelling in a group as a representative of the British Parliament on long-arranged Committee business.

“While I don’t expect special treatment as a Member of Parliament, it does concern me that had I not been an MP, how much worse the experience might have been.”

A spokesman for Air Canada said: “Unfortunately Mr Yasin was designated for additional screening prior to his flight after a security check, but he was still able to travel as planned as he was quickly cleared.

“We are following up internally the handling of this particular matter to ensure procedures were properly followed and we have also been in touch with UK and Canadian authorities.

“We regret any inconvenience or upset this situation may have created for Mr Yasin and have reached out to apologise.”