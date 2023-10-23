UK’s ‘limited’ Indo-Pacific presence criticised amid fears conflict not far away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK’s ‘limited’ Indo-Pacific presence criticised amid fears conflict not far away

By Press Association
The UK’s military presence in the Indo-Pacific remains limited, say MPs (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A “major” injection of cash, equipment and personnel are needed if the UK is to play any significant role in the Indo-Pacific, MPs have said, with a warning that conflict in the region may only be years away.

Ministers have been warned by the cross-party Commons Defence Committee that the British presence in the region, which has emerged as a potential geopolitical flashpoint amid simmering tensions between the West and China, remains underwhelming.

The MPs warned that a conflict between China and Taiwan could be “a matter of years away”, with the Government urged to prepare for any such eventuality.

Rishi Sunak’s Government has officially labelled China an “epoch-defining and systematic challenge”, but MPs said that officials should now consider whether under the Chinese Communist Party it should be labelled as a “threat to national and international security”.

The report criticises the current “limited” military presence in the Indo-Pacific despite a so-called “tilt” by the Government to the region.

The foreign policy pivot to the region has been among the public priorities of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in recent months. The Cabinet minister also visited Beijing in August, amid efforts to stabilise ties with the global power.

MPs said: “With only a modest presence compared to allies, little to no fighting force in the region, and little by way of regular activity, UK Defence’s tilt to the Indo-Pacific is far from being achieved.

“If we aspire to play any significant role in the Indo-Pacific this would need a major commitment of cash, equipment and personnel, or potentially rebalancing existing resources.”

The parliamentarians urged the Government to prepare for any confrontation between Taiwan and China, with plans ready in case of any escalation.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
The foreign policy pivot to the region has been among the public priorities of Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in recent months (PA)

Defence Committee vice-chair John Spellar said: “Maintaining stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific will prove vital for long-term international security, and the security and prosperity of the UK.

“Despite the Government’s insistence that the Indo-Pacific tilt has been ‘delivered’, our report found that the reality falls short of the rhetoric.

“We currently have no real military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific and are unlikely to be able to contribute significantly in the event of hostilities in the region.

“If we are serious about building up our presence – and if we are able to do so without disrupting our commitments elsewhere – we must allocate resources to efforts in the region, alongside our allies and partners.

“China has become increasingly aggressive in its pursuit of dominance, both regionally and internationally.

“It appears that China is preparing to confront Taiwan. In response to this, the UK Government and armed forces must ensure that we are prepared to respond to a variety of potential hostilities, from ‘grey zone’ activities to outright conflict. This needs to be more than just words, and must be treated with focus and urgency.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “We are delivering on our commitment to support a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is a whole-of-Government effort, as set out in the Integrated Review.

“We have Royal Navy ships permanently deployed in the region, a permanent army garrison in Brunei, UK armed forces regularly participating in major exercises in the Indo-Pacific and our UK Carrier Strike Group will return to the region in 2025.

“In addition, our landmark Aukus partnership with the US and Australia and our Hiroshima Accord with Japan, announced in May this year, are all clear demonstrations of our long-term commitment to security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.”