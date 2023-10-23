Scotland will ‘lead the way’ in helping Labour win next UK election – Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland will ‘lead the way’ in helping Labour win next UK election – Sarwar

By Press Association
Anas Sarwar will say a Labour government at Westminster will ‘fundamentally reset’ the relationship with Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland will “lead the way” in helping Labour win the next general election, Anas Sarwar will claim, as he accuses “complacent” SNP MPs of failing to defend the interests of voters north of the border.

The Scottish Labour leader will use a session with the Institute for Government think tank in London to highlight his party’s recent success in the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.

Labour captured the seat in dramatic fashion earlier this month, with a swing of 20% away from the SNP.

Mr Sarwar will say that by-election showed that “Scotland will lead the way in the election of a Labour government”.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar celebrated with Michael Shanks after he was elected as Labour’s new MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West (Jane Barlow/PA)

But he will use Tuesday’s in conversation event at the think tank to stress that “Scottish Labour MPs will not just be there to make up the numbers and to help get Labour over the line” as Sir Keir Starmer seeks to become the UK’s next prime minister.

Instead, Mr Sarwar will say that “Scottish Labour MPs will be there to stand up for Scotland and deliver the change Scotland needs”.

A Labour government at Westminster will “fundamentally reset” the relationship with Holyrood, he will add, pledging that “devolution will be returned to its founding principles of co-operation, solidarity and delivering for the people of Scotland”.

Mr Sarwar will say: “The next general election will be one of the most significant in British political history. The election is about change – and the only party offering change is the Labour Party.

“For too long, the people of Scotland have been failed by complacent SNP MPs who are more interested in playing constitutional games than standing up for the people of Scotland and defending public services.

“Scottish Labour MPs at Westminster will be a strong voice for the people of Scotland and will use the power of government to represent the interests of the Scottish people.”

The Scottish Labour leader will add: “An incoming Labour government under Keir Starmer will fundamentally reset the relationship between Holyrood and Westminster.

“Under the SNP and the Tories, devolution has become about two governments fighting with each other and failing Scotland.

“With Labour, devolution will be returned to its founding principles of co-operation, solidarity and delivering for the people of Scotland – delivering the change that Scotland needs.”

The SNP’s depute Westminster leader, Mhairi Black MP said: “Anas Sarwar is right, Scottish Labour MPs won’t be there to make up the numbers, they won’t be there at all, as proved by Michael Shanks and Ian Murray’s failure to stand up for Scotland by backing the devolution of employment law in a recent vote.

“With the cost of living so high and the Tories’ desperately acting to overrule the Scottish Parliament and ride roughshod over the rights of workers and unions it’s important we take powers out of their hands, Labour offer no help in that whatsoever.”