Recession ‘cannot be ruled out’ as business activity falls again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Recession ‘cannot be ruled out’ as business activity falls again

By Press Association
Business activity contracted in October, according to new figures (David Davies/PA)
Business activity contracted in October, according to new figures (David Davies/PA)

Activity in the UK’s private sector has fallen for the third consecutive month, leading economists to warn that a recession “cannot be ruled out”.

Influential new economic data shows that firms broadly saw a decline in output this month, with falls for both the services and manufacturing industries.

The closely-followed S&P Global/CIPS flash UK purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reported a reading of 48.6 for October, edging slightly higher than the 48.5 figure seen in September.

The flash figures are based on preliminary data. Any score below 50 is said to show that the sector is contracting.

Economists had forecast that the PMI would hit 48.7 for the month.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The UK economy continued to skirt with recession in October, as the increased cost of living, higher interest rates and falling exports were widely blamed on a third month of falling output.

“The overall pace of decline remains only modest, signalling a mere 0.1% quarterly rate of GDP decline, but gloom about the outlook has intensified in the uncertain economic climate, boding ill for output in the coming months.

“A recession, albeit only mild at present, cannot be ruled out.”

The latest report saw another modest decline for the services sector, with a reading of 49.2 for the month.

However, this was the most pronounced decline for the sector since January.

Surveyed firms blamed “subdued consumer confidence”, as well as the impact of higher borrowing costs following interest rate rises and weakness in the real estate industry.

Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector saw its eighth consecutive decline but, at 45.3, it was a slight improvement on last month.

There were also further signs of cooling in the UK jobs market, with firms reporting that employment decreased in October for the second month in a row.

Nevertheless, business owners will find some cause for positivity from another slowdown in input price inflation, with dropped to its lowest level since the start of 2021 as inflation continues to slow.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said: “Redundancies were also increasing in number as staff cuts became one option in a range of cost-cutting measures.

“An improvement in input cost inflation was not enough to stem the haemorrhaging of business margins, as higher salary demands were still present and rising fuel bills offset falling prices for raw materials.”