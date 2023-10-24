MSPs warned of ‘extremely negative impacts’ of planned new visitor levy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSPs warned of ‘extremely negative impacts’ of planned new visitor levy

By Press Association
Concerns have been raised that a planned new visitor levy could increase problems with wild camping and motor homes in parts of rural Scotland (Danny Lawson/PA)
A planned new visitor levy in Scotland could worsen problems with campervans and wild camping in rural communities, MSPs have been warned.

While campers and motorhomes staying on campsites would have to pay the proposed charge, those who simply park or pitch up would not.

David Weston, chairman of the Scottish Bed and Breakfast Association, warned that, as it stands, the charge could “distort behaviour”.

He said the proposals could “make certain behaviours worse, like campervans, like wild camping, which are going to have extremely negative impacts on rural areas”.

MSPs have been warned there could be ‘extremely negative impacts’ from the planned new visitor levy (Jane Barlow/PA)

His comments came as MSPs on Holyrood’s Local Government, Housing and Planning Committee began their scrutiny of plans to allow councils to charge a fee on overnight visitor stays.

The new fee would be a percentage of visitors’ accommodation costs, and would apply to those staying in hotels, hostels, bed and breakfasts, self-catering accommodation, campsites, caravan parks and boat moorings.

The money raised would then be reinvested locally in facilities or services used by tourists.

While other European cities have introduced similar charges, Mr Weston told the MSPs that taxes for tourists in the UK are already high.

“The other countries that have tourist taxes, all their other taxes are lower than ours,” he said.

“The idea that £3 or £2 or £5 won’t be noticed is not correct in that context.”

Meanwhile, Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, claimed the proposed charge “risks the competitiveness of the Scottish tourism industry”.

She said: “It is absolutely true that lots of European markets have got levies in place but they do not have our level of VAT.

“A new levy in Scotland would be in addition to VAT, whereas in 25 of the EU countries they have a discounted VAT rate for tourism, so we are automatically being disadvantaged.”

Ms Campbell continued: “Frankly, I think this is the absolutely last thing the small accommodation and self-catering sector needs.

“We’ve just come through a pandemic, we are being massively squeezed by the cost-of-living crisis. Recovery remains precarious.

“Our international visitors are coming back but our domestic visitors are not and that is a real problem.”

If the levy comes in, she warned, “price-sensitive consumers” may choose to spend their holidays south of the border, rather than in Scotland.

“We need tourism. We are absolutely reliant as a nation n tourism and we need to be welcoming,” she said.

“We are facing a reputational damage here that could be devastating for Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The visitor levy is part of the Scottish Government’s work to support and sustain the visitor economy in Scotland.

“It is reasonable to ask visitors to make a small contribution on top of the cost of their overnight accommodation to help manage the impact of tourism in local areas.

“Revenue raised could be used by local councils, for example, to invest in campsite facilities or to increase funding to local ranger services who engage frequently with people to promote responsible access in the outdoors.”