Vigil held in London to mourn children killed in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Vigil held in London to mourn children killed in Gaza

By Press Association
Attendees of the vigil had the names of children killed in Gaza written on their hands (Aaron Chown/PA)
Attendees of the vigil had the names of children killed in Gaza written on their hands (Aaron Chown/PA)

A vigil to mourn the children killed in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict has been held in London.

Around 60 people gathered in Parliament Square for the event on Tuesday, which was organised by the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP).

According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, more than 5,000 Palestinians, including around 2,000 children and 1,100 women, have been killed in the conflict so far.

Each person attending the vigil had the name of a Palestinian child killed in the conflict written on the palm of their hand.

This mirrors the actions of children in Gaza who have started to write their own names on their hands as a means of identifying their bodies, should they be killed in the attacks.

Israel-Hamas conflict
A minute’s silence was held during the vigil (Aaron Chown/PA)

A message written by nine-year-old Zeina Abu Libdeh, who was displaced from her home in the Al Remal area of Gaza, was read out to mourners.

Part of the message said: “I can barely go to the toilet. I used to like watching videos on the phone but now I am scared as all of it is footage of children’s bodies shattered into pieces. I miss my neighbours and I miss my friends. I no longer play. Our life is a nightmare… Please let the war end.”

A minute’s silence was also held to pay respect to the victims.

Melanie Ward, chief executive of MAP, told the PA news agency after the vigil: “What is happening is unacceptable, it is very clearly not being conducted in line with international law and the world, British Government and the Israelis have a responsibility to protect the children of Gaza, and it is clear the only way to do that is to have a ceasefire now.”

Ms Ward said the charity has 20 staff on the ground in Gaza trying to provide support, but they are “struggling to survive” and cannot deliver a humanitarian response under constant bombardment.

She added: “They are drinking contaminated water, they have candles and not electricity, they’re eating one meal a day, they don’t know if a bomb is going to fall on their house next.

“In fact, two of them have already had their homes bombed.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
Melanie Ward had the name of her colleague’s niece who died in Gaza on her hand (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said she attended the vigil because she is “heartbroken like everyone else”, and she echoed the calls for a ceasefire.

She said: “I think telling the stories on the ground is incredibly important.

“For a lot of the British public this will be the first time many of them have engaged with this issue, and it is a complex one.”

Ms Moran, who has extended family in Gaza, said innocent civilians should not suffer as a consequence of “what is clearly a barbarous act by Hamas”, but stressed the answer to that violence is “not what is happening now”.