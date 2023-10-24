Wealth gap in children’s dental health at 16.1 percentage points, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wealth gap in children’s dental health at 16.1 percentage points, figures show

By Press Association
The figures were released on Tuesday (Rui Vieira/PA)
The gap in oral health between the richest and poorest children in Scotland is at 16.1 percentage points, new figures show.

Statistics released by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show the proportion of children in primary seven from the least affluent 20% of areas in Scotland with no obvious tooth decay in 2023 was at 71.9%.

The proportion for children in the wealthiest areas was at 88% – a difference of 16.1 points.

The gap, however, has fallen from 2009, when it was 26.3 points – with less than 50% (49.9%) of children showing no obvious signs of tooth decay.

Overall, the proportion of children showing no obvious signs of decay increased from 53% in 2005 to 82% this year.

Despite the fall in the gap, public health minister Jenni Minto said inequalities “continue to present a challenge”.

“Today’s figures on the oral health of primary seven schoolchildren show that 82% of P7 children have no obvious decay, compared with 53% in 2005.

“That is hugely welcoming, especially given the disruption to dental care due to infection prevention and control guidance that was needed to protect staff and patients at the height of the pandemic.

“While we recognise oral health inequalities in children continue to present a challenge, we have seen a narrowing in child oral health inequality, with the difference in the percentage of children with no obvious decay in the most and least deprived areas decreasing from 26.3 percentage points in 2009 to 16.1 percentage points in 2023.

“This shows the success of our flagship Childsmile programme, where nursery and schoolchildren receive regular tooth brushing instruction and fluoride varnish application.

“Given the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, these statistics are a significant achievement.”

David McColl, chair of the British Dental Association’s Scottish dental practice committee, said the Scottish Government must not declare it is “mission accomplished”.

“Our children are paying the price for the crisis in NHS dentistry hard won gains are going into reverse,” he said.

“Certainly, there is no room complacency at Holyrood, as the oral health gap between rich and poor shows little sign of closing.

“It remains to be seen if coming reforms will be enough to bring this service back from the brink. The Scottish Government cannot pretend it is ‘mission accomplished’ for NHS dentistry.”