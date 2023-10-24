Drug-related hospital admissions jump more than a quarter, figures show

The number of drug-related hospital admissions between June and August this year increased by 26% since the previous quarter, figures show.

According to the Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response (Radar) system’s quarterly report, acute hospital admissions rose from 1,886 to 2,378 over the period.

The report also shows 307 suspected drug deaths were recorded by police in the three months to August, up from 286 in the same period of last year.

When compared with the same quarter last year, the number of acute admissions increased by 6%.

The number of A&E admissions also increased, the figures show, from 1,149 between June and August last year to 1,403 this year – a jump of 22%.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said the figures show Scotland remains “in the grips of a drugs crisis”.

We've published the latest Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response (RADAR) report, which presents changes on drug trends, harms and use of services in Scotland to inform immediate and short-term actions that reduce drug harms. View here ⬇️https://t.co/XaiLZH6raP#StatsTuesday pic.twitter.com/6mbhEWavwO — Public Health Scotland (@P_H_S_Official) October 24, 2023

She added: “For too long, the SNP Government took its eye off the ball on drugs, with tragic and disastrous results.

“While the action now being taken by the Government is welcome, it is clear that the situation is continuing to deteriorate due to long-term neglect.

“It’s time the SNP stopped patting itself on the back for realising we have a drugs crisis and stopped picking needless constitutional battles on this vital and deadly issue.

“Action must be taken now before more Scots’ lives are tragically lost.”

Scottish Conservative Sue Webber said the report shows “a trend of appalling failure on the SNP’s watch”.

The MSP added: “Drug-related hospital admissions are soaring and suspected drug deaths are now higher than they were at the same point last year.

“SNP ministers’ inaction means hundreds of families are grieving the loss of a loved one and my thoughts are with them.”

Ms Webber said the report must act as a “catalyst” for ministers to take action, as she touted the Tories’ Right to Recovery Bill which is due to be introduced at Holyrood.

Drugs minister Elena Whitham said: “I am focused on supporting those affected by problem substance use, delivering real change on the ground and implementing evidence-based approaches we know can help save lives.

Drugs minister Elena Whitham highlighted plans for more drug consumption rooms in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

“The Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response reports are a vital tool in providing an early warning of emerging drug trends to help identify actions to reduce and prevent drug harms and deaths – especially at a time when concern is growing over synthetic opioids.

“As part of our £250 million national mission on drugs, we have developed our surveillance abilities to identify potential threats.”

One of the major developments in work to tackle drug deaths has been the approval of a drug consumption room by Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.

Following years of legal wrangling between Glasgow City Council, the Scottish Government and the UK Government over waivers for the service to operate, Ms Bain stepped in to say prosecution of users would “not be in the public interest”.

The council subsequently backed the opening of a facility on the city’s Hunter Street.

Ms Whitham added that a “clarification on criteria from the UK Government” meant licensing applications seeking permission for drug-checking facilities – which would allow users to test substances before taking them – from the Home Office in Dundee, Aberdeen and Glasgow would be submitted “in the coming months”.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said progress on dealing with the crisis had been “abysmal”, adding: “By failing to move beyond the well-meaning words and promises, this SNP government has presided over a public health disaster and drug deaths that are now many times worse than anywhere else in Europe.

“The Scottish Government must deliver radical and transformational action to help all those suffering.

“This must mean protecting and strengthening the drugs and alcohol budgets so that everyone can access care when they need it.”