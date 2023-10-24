PM wishes Cabinet Secretary ‘speedy recovery’ as he takes leave of absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM wishes Cabinet Secretary ‘speedy recovery’ as he takes leave of absence

By Press Association
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case will be off work for a number of weeks, No 10 said (Oli Scarff/PA)
The Prime Minister has wished the Cabinet Secretary a “speedy recovery” as he takes time off from leading the Civil Service.

The Cabinet Office this week confirmed that Simon Case had stepped back from his role due to a “private medical matter”.

Updating ministers on Mr Case’s health-related absence during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Cabinet Secretary was “taking a short period of leave”.

“The Prime Minister said the Cabinet Secretary was due to return in the coming weeks and that he knew colleagues would join him in wishing for a speedy recovery,” No 10 said in a readout of the meeting.

Rishi Sunak
Downing Street said his duties would be “split out” and covered by a number of permanent secretaries and director generals while he is away.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said he would not “get into the detail of all aspects of” who would cover which responsibilities but said the director general of the Cabinet Secretariat took notes during Tuesday’s Cabinet session.

Mr Case’s absence comes after indiscreet WhatsApp messages during the pandemic were released by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

He had been expected to give evidence to the Covid inquiry in the coming weeks, after WhatsApp messages disclosed some of his private thoughts about Boris Johnson’s Conservative administration during the pandemic.

The head of the Civil Service said the Government was looking like a “terrible, tragic joke”, while Mr Johnson’s wife Carrie was “the real person in charge”.

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 8, 2020
Simon Case’s comments about Boris Johnson’s government were disclosed by the Covid inquiry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Case, who was made Cabinet Secretary in September 2020, having been permanent secretary in Number 10 before then, wrote that he was “not sure I can cope” amid apparent frustration at how the pandemic was being handled.

The Cabinet Secretary was embroiled in the partygate row and had to step back from the investigation into lockdown-breaking parties, which ultimately fell to Sue Gray to lead, because of his own involvement.

He was pictured at the Cabinet Room birthday party for which Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were fined.

A spokesman for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry said: “Further to press reports about the Cabinet Secretary over the weekend, the inquiry legal team can confirm it has been contacted by Government lawyers.

“We will update core participants as soon as possible.”

Mr Case’s central role during the Johnson premiership also saw him drawn into the rows surrounding Richard Sharp’s appointment as BBC chairman.

Separately, he admitted he had an “informal conversation” about potential roles at a royal charity for Mrs Johnson after a prompt from No 10.

Before entering Mr Johnson’s Downing Street operation, the 44-year-old had previously served as private secretary to the Prince of Wales while he was Duke of Cambridge.

He also worked in No 10 during David Cameron’s tenure, including a stint working as his private secretary.